You Are Now Able To Do WhatsApp Group Video And Audio Calling

Back in May, WhatsApp said it will roll out group voice and video calling feature in coming months. Now, the feature is live for all Android and iOS users across the globe.

advertisement

The WhatsApp group call feature lets you have four people on a call at the same time. According to WhatsApp, both one-to-one voice and video calls and group voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, so you can be rest assured that there’s no downgrade in terms of security.

advertisement

Here’s how the group calling feature works

To initiate a group call, you first have to start a one-on-one voice or a video call.

Once you are in the call, you simply tap the new “add participant” button in the top right corner and add others to the call.

When you receive a group voice or a video call, the incoming call screen will show you all the participants currently on the call.

It is, however, worth making a note that you won’t be able to switch a voice call to a video call and vice-versa. In fact, you can’t remove a contact during a group voice or video call. The contact would need to hang up the call to get out of the conversation.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature globally for both Android and iOS, so, you can expect to be added to a group call with your friend anytime from now. You only need to update to version 2.18.23 to start enjoying this feature.

WhatsApp has been rolling out several features to improve the usage of the instant messaging app. It recently added more controls for admins of group chats, allowing them to even restrict others from sending messages on the group.

The Facebook-owned company has also recently rolled out a new feature where all forwarded messages will be labeled as ‘forwarded’ to be able to identify messages accordingly. Additionally, at a time when there having been several violent incidents in India due to fake news being spread over social media, WhatsApp is testing limiting message forwarding in India to 5 chats to curb fake news.