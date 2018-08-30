All The USSD Codes For EcoFarmer Trading Platform In One Place

Yesterday Econet made some huge changes to their EcoFarmer platform. They added a club membership feature that comes with a wealth of features and one of the more interesting additions is the EcoFarmer Club Trading Platform.

This trading platform will allow farmers to sell their crops and livestock from the comfort of their phones. You can add crops, create offers, edit those offers, accept and reject bids from potential buyers and you can also get market alerts.

Accessing the Trading Platform

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4)

Registering Comodities

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select Manage Commodity Select Register Commodity Select Commodity (commodities will be numbered) Press OK

Creating Offers

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select Create Offer (Option 2) Select Commodity (commodities will be numbered) Enter quantity for sale Select Commodity Grade (e.g A or B) Confirm (option 1)

View Edit Offer

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select View/Edit Offer (option 3) Select View Offer (option 1) or Edit Offer (option 2) Select Offer You Wish To View or Edit Selection whether you wish to Edit product (option 1) or Edit quantity (option 2)

Accepting, Reserving or Rejecting Bids after SMS

Notifications concerning bids will come through SMS and then you can then decide how to respond

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select I to view bid details Select a, or b or c to accept a particular bid or select 2 to reject bid or select 3 to reserve a bid.

Viewing, Accepting and Rejecting Reserved Bids on the Trading Platform

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select View Bids (option 4) Enter Bid number to view bid details Enter 1 to proceed to view bid details. Select a, b or c buying point to accept or 2 to reject a bid.

Market Alerts: allows you to see what buyers are looking for

Dial *144# Select EcoFarmer Club (option 2) Select Trading Platform (option 4) Select 5 to see market alerts in your ward, district or province. Immediately press 1 or 2 to view alerts in your ward or district or * to new market alerts in your province.

Select Markets Alert Number (e.g 996 Grade D Wheat)

