Here’s A List Of All Econet USSD Codes In One Place

We recently made an article on how to transfer airtime on any network and what I realised in the comments section is that even though this is not the most exciting content to write and on the readers side it’s not the most exciting read you can find on the blog, what cannot be questioned is how helpful this type of content is. Having come to this realisation, we also figured we don’t have something as simple as a list of all USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) codes offered on all the mobile networks.

With this in mind we are going to make ammends and ensure that we become the place people go to when they are in the dark and are looking for certain codes. Starting with the biggest mobile network provider (MNO), here’s a list of all the USSD Codes offered by Econet;

Code Action *111# Econet Support. *121# OR *125# Check Balance *121*recharge pin# Airtime top-up *140# Bundles/Settings (SMS, Bundles Of Joy (Calling), Call Me Back, International Roaming) *143# Data Bundles () *151# EcoCash Menu *179# Emergency Credit *555*Number# Call me back

Menu’s such as *111# and *140# have a lot of added functionality and it would be wise to just check out some of these codes to see what you can and can’t do with them. Obviously if you have the EcoCash app most (but not all) of the functionality found in these USSD Codes will be available to you.

Did we miss any useful USSD Codes from our list? Don’t hesitate to comment so that we update that list.