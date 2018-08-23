Microsoft And Certiport Partner To Host Scholarship Programme Where You Can Win Up To $7000 And A Trip To New York

If you’re between the ages of 13 and 22 and you feel you have what it takes to become a Microsoft Office Specialist then you may want to pay attention…

Certiport – a certification exam development service- has partnered with Microsoft and in 2019 they will be hosting The Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship. This is a global competition that will test students’ skills on Microsoft Office apps.

The 6 students with the highest scores and lowest exam-taking times will be invited to represent their country and they will compete at the Certiport World Championships in New York next year.

Requirements

To participate, a student must pass one of the following exams by May 17, 2019:

Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2013 Exam

Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2013 Exam

Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2013 Exam

Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2016 Exam

Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2016 Exam

Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016 Exam

To compete in the final round of the competition, students must be enrolled in an approved, accredited learning institution and be between the ages of 13 and 22 (as of June 15 2019).

Registration

There are two phases for registration;

Early Bird – which is open from now until the 6th of December 2018 and will cost you $80

Normal Registration – Opens after the 6th of December and runs until 30 March 2019. Normal registration will cost $120

Payment can be made via cash, bank or EcoCash. You can register at Commsgate who also happen to be an certified associate of Certiport.

Prizes

Once at the New York Championship, The first 3 will win scholarship funding;

1st place – US$7000 scholarship

2nd place – US$3500 scholarship

3rd place – US$ 1500 scholarship