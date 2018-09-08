The ZTE Axon 7 Mini Is Certainly One Of The Best Smartphones To Buy For Under $200

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.

I’m that kind of person who doesn’t want to spend over $700 for the fanciest smartphone on the market. And I’m convinced many countless people share my disposition; we just don’t want don’t to spend that much. This is because I can get a high-quality budget smartphone for less than $300.

Accordingly, when one pair a good hardware (and software) and affordable pricing, they get a smartphone worth talking about. And The ZTE Axon 7 Mini, which is a follow-up to the ZTE Axon 7, is just that phone.

What you are offered for just $184

The ZTE Axon 7 Mini and shrinks everything of its predecessor down to a slightly more compact size without compromising too much on the specs.

To begin with, the ZTE Axon 7 Mini has a 1.5GHz Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 5.2” display (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Its hi-fidelity speaker offers superb audio quality. The 16-megapixel camera features a maximum video resolution of 1080p to capture the perfect shot. The battery is said to deliver 15 hours of talk time, plus the support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0, which offers a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The increasing number of e-commerce sites has made it relatively easier to find Android phones that are made by something other than plastic and, the ZTE Axon 7 mini adds another suitable choice to that growing list.

The all-metal ZTE Axon 7 Mini is sold at an affordable price which even competes with higher-priced handsets from the likes of Samsung, LG, HTC, and Apple.

The phone has a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED display, which is quite a downgrade compared to the 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 AMOLED screen on the ZTE Axon 7. Nonetheless, it still looks lovely and the slight decrease in size, inadvertently, allows the phone to be handy.

I suppose when one seriously consider between a good hardware and affordable price, the Axon 7 Mini easily earns the top spot. In fact, its design could fool anyone into thinking this costs more than it does.