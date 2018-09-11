Zimbabwean Founder Of Innovation Center, Tech Village Named In This Year’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Takunda Chingozo, the founder of the innovation center, Tech village has been named as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans for 2018 at the Youth African Awards. The list features politicians, activists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, digital influencers, philanthropists & athletes across 10 distinct categories who are excelling in various fields and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.
Takunda Chingozo is well known for his interview with Former President Barack Obama in which he told him that sanctions were making ordinary citizens suffer and hindering startups to grow. Another Zimbabwean who joins Takunda Chingozo is Samuelle Dairhamo who is a co-founder of a couple of companies such as Chengetedzai Depository Company and Auro Group. At the time of its founding, Chengetedzai Depository Company was Zimbabwe’s first central securities depository for the capital markets. Samuelle Dimairho was also one of the four Zimbabweans to make it on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
In this year’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans list, 26 African countries were represented on the list with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania taking the lead with 20, 17, 12 and 8 representatives respectively. The following is the list of the 2018 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order;
ABD Traore
Abdellah Mallek
Adeola Fayehun
Ahmed Musa
Akwasi Frimpong
AliKiba
Ama Duncan
Amina Rabar
Amy Sarr Fall
Ancillar Mangena-Nombewu
Anita Adetola Adetoye
Âurea Mouzinho
Aya Chebbi
Bamai Namata
Bogolo Kenewendo
Bonang Matheba
Brian Amoateng
Brian Mutebi
Cassper Nyovest
David Moinina Sengeh
Davido
Dikeledi Mokoena
Dominique Alonga
Dr Sandile Kubheka
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Shakira Choonara
Edem Agbana
Ester Simon
Falz
Faraja Nyalandu
Farida Bemba Nabourema
Feka Parchibell Parch
Frank Edwards
Gideon Danso
Hamamat Montia
Hanane El Khader
Herieth Paul
Hodan Osman
Ibrahim Ceesay
Jennifer Bash
Joybert Javnyuy
Jumanne Mtambalike
Kalidou Koulibaly
Kelvin Nyame
Kenneth Okwor
Kenny Blaq
Kevin Lubega
Kgomotso Phatsima
Kow Essuman
Kungaba Fongoh Leonel
Kwame A.A Opoku
Luthando Shosha
Mabutho Mthembu
Maria Borges
Mbali Ntuli
Mbwana Samatta
Medhi Benatia
Millard Ayo
Mohamed Salah
Musawenkosi Saurombe
Mwiya Musokotwane
Nabimanya Humphrey
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Appiah Mensah
Nasty C
Nice Nailantei Leng’ete
Nneile Nkholise
Nomzamo Mbatha
Nontokozo Madonsela
Obinwanne Okeke
Olasupo Abideen
Orapeleng Modutle
Pedro Lopes
Percy Tau
Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola
Rachel Sibande
Raphael Obonyo
Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu
Sadio Mane
Samuelle Dimairho
Sandra Ochola
Scheaffer Okore
Sherrie Silver
Sidiki Diabaté
Simidele Adeagbo
Stonebwoy
Sylvester Chauke
Takunda Chingonzo
Thando Thabethe
Toke Makinwa
Tomi Adeyemi
Tonye Rex Idaminabo
Ubi Franklin
Victor Moses
Victoria Ibiwoye
Wadi Ben-Hirki
Xtian Dela
Yannick Nzonde
Yasmin Belo-Osagie
Yusuf Bakhresa
Samuelle Dimairho is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and owns shares in Zimbabwe's Central Securities Depository (CSD), Chengetedzai Depository Company.In 2018 he made it to the Forbes Magazine under 30s list. Read More About Samuelle Dimairho
Takunda Chingonzo is a Bulawayo based entrepreneur and community leader in Zimbabwe. He is known mostly for being the founder of tech startup Sai Sai, interviewing former USA president Barack Obama and founding the collaborative working space for entrepreneurs called TechVillage. Read More About Takunda Chingonzo