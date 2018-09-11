Zimbabwean Founder Of Innovation Center, Tech Village Named In This Year’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Takunda Chingozo, the founder of the innovation center, Tech village has been named as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans for 2018 at the Youth African Awards. The list features politicians, activists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, digital influencers, philanthropists & athletes across 10 distinct categories who are excelling in various fields and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.

Takunda Chingozo is well known for his interview with Former President Barack Obama in which he told him that sanctions were making ordinary citizens suffer and hindering startups to grow. Another Zimbabwean who joins Takunda Chingozo is Samuelle Dairhamo who is a co-founder of a couple of companies such as Chengetedzai Depository Company and Auro Group. At the time of its founding, Chengetedzai Depository Company was Zimbabwe’s first central securities depository for the capital markets. Samuelle Dimairho was also one of the four Zimbabweans to make it on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

In this year’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans list, 26 African countries were represented on the list with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania taking the lead with 20, 17, 12 and 8 representatives respectively. The following is the list of the 2018 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order;

ABD Traore

Abdellah Mallek

Adeola Fayehun

Ahmed Musa

Akwasi Frimpong

AliKiba

Ama Duncan

Amina Rabar

Amy Sarr Fall

Ancillar Mangena-Nombewu

Anita Adetola Adetoye

Âurea Mouzinho

Aya Chebbi

Bamai Namata

Bogolo Kenewendo

Bonang Matheba

Brian Amoateng

Brian Mutebi

Cassper Nyovest

David Moinina Sengeh

Davido

Dikeledi Mokoena

Dominique Alonga

Dr Sandile Kubheka

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Shakira Choonara

Edem Agbana

Ester Simon

Falz

Faraja Nyalandu

Farida Bemba Nabourema

Feka Parchibell Parch

Frank Edwards

Gideon Danso

Hamamat Montia

Hanane El Khader

Herieth Paul

Hodan Osman

Ibrahim Ceesay

Jennifer Bash

Joybert Javnyuy

Jumanne Mtambalike

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kelvin Nyame

Kenneth Okwor

Kenny Blaq

Kevin Lubega

Kgomotso Phatsima

Kow Essuman

Kungaba Fongoh Leonel

Kwame A.A Opoku

Luthando Shosha

Mabutho Mthembu

Maria Borges

Mbali Ntuli

Mbwana Samatta

Medhi Benatia

Millard Ayo

Mohamed Salah

Musawenkosi Saurombe

Mwiya Musokotwane

Nabimanya Humphrey

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Appiah Mensah

Nasty C

Nice Nailantei Leng’ete

Nneile Nkholise

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nontokozo Madonsela

Obinwanne Okeke

Olasupo Abideen

Orapeleng Modutle

Pedro Lopes

Percy Tau

Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola

Rachel Sibande

Raphael Obonyo

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu

Sadio Mane

Samuelle Dimairho

Sandra Ochola

Scheaffer Okore

Sherrie Silver

Sidiki Diabaté

Simidele Adeagbo

Stonebwoy

Sylvester Chauke

Takunda Chingonzo

Thando Thabethe

Toke Makinwa

Tomi Adeyemi

Tonye Rex Idaminabo

Ubi Franklin

Victor Moses

Victoria Ibiwoye

Wadi Ben-Hirki

Xtian Dela

Yannick Nzonde

Yasmin Belo-Osagie

Yusuf Bakhresa