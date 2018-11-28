Airtime Yese On Techzim: Stop Being Cheated By Tuckshops And Vendors

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.

So it would appear my colleague covered this a while back but I did not pay much attention to it until it happened to me. So about a week ago my Telecel Mega Bundles expired and I wanted to renew them as I use them for WhatsApp, especially WhatsApp calling something I cannot do with Econet’s WhatsApp bundles for some reason.

Since I only had cash I went to my neighbourhood tuckshop with my $5, put it onto the counter and asked for the $5 Telecel recharge card. The lady behind the counter said I needed to add $0.50 more as my money was not enough. I was confused and this must have shown on my face because she went on to explain in slow Shona, “Airtime inoita $1.10 mukuwasha”

I took back my money in rage. Not only was I giving her cash which she sells to people at 9% premium for those who want to do Ecocash Cash out, I also had to put up with the fact that the airtime was in $1 denominations which would mean scratching each card and entering the very long string of numbers in order to recharge.

When I explained this to my landlord she laughed at my apparent ignorance. It would appear these vendors and tuckshops are claiming that airtime is in short supply-that does not even make sense. While Econet users can easily buy airtime using their Ecocash wallets subscribers from Netone and Telecel have to put up with this nonsense. As my colleague’s article date shows this has been happening for a while too.

