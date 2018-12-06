[Press Release] Zimbabwean Technology Distributor Wins Prestigious HP Awards

Global computer equipment manufacturer, HP Inc, has recognised a Zimbabwean technology distributor, Innovative Technologies for being its top partner in the Southern African region.

The local tech company was recognised the top HP certified partner in all the countries in the region outside South Africa.

HP Inc recognised the company at a prestigious industry event held in South Africa on Tuesday night in Johannesburg. Innovative Technologies is the only Zimbabwean HP partner that won an award this year.

The local tech company won awards in two categories; PC Gold Partner of the Year, and Print Gold Partner of the Year.

Effectively the company has been recognised as the top supplier of HP Laptops, Desktops and Printers in the country as well as the region outside South Africa.

Speaking about awards, Innovative Technologies managing director, Mr Tapiwa Mukori, said that they were excited by the recognition.

“We are humbled by the recognition from HP. Our team has really worked hard over the years, serving customers in Zimbabwe big and small to ensure that they get the most appropriate technologies for their needs. “That has always been our point of difference and innovation in the market – ensuring that customers get the most out of their investment in technology. These awards strengthen our commitment to this mission,” said Mr Mukori

HP awarded Innovative Technologies along with other top partners rewarding them for helping the global tech giant to achieve growth – a massive 19% growth in Africa this year.

Other companies also awarded at the event include the South Africa retailer Makro (awarded for being a top retail partner to HP), Datacentrix and Incredible Connection.

HP Inc manufactures and supplies Laptops, Desktops, Printers and related supplies through partners like Innovative Technologies. Technology bought through such recognised partners comes with the full backing of the global giant on critical requirements for buyers such as warranty, after-sales support, as well as technical expertise to advise buyers in Zimbabwe and the region.

Recently, HP Inc has pledged to help educate 100,000 people in Africa over the next three years to help address youth unemployment across the continent. The company remains one of the biggest makers of laptops and desktops in the world and its printers are synonymous with solid reliability.

Innovative Technologies one of the few certified distributors of HP products in Zimbabwe, and the only one this year to win an award.

Some photos from the event (courtesy of HP Inc)