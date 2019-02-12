When it comes to embracing tech, the Harare City Council has been saying all the right things.
Last year they announced a few interesting tech-based initiatives;
- Traffic cameras coming to the CBD by 2019
- An app for citizens to pay bills and lodge complaints
- The Council decided to go paperless
- Councilors demanding iPads!
Ok maybe the last one is not as progressive for citizens but you can’t deny, the guys are tech-savvy.
Anyway in the City Council’s latest bid to embrace tech, they have announced that they will begin using Aerial Unmanned Vehicles (AUVs) more popularly known as Drones for surveillance.
The Council posted a simple tweet outlining why they will be adopting the technology:
Harare City to use drone technology to identify structures and activities at residential properties.
— City of Harare (@cohsunshinecity) February 12, 2019
Many of the reactions to the tweet were crying about invasion of privacy but I don’t necessarily see the problem with adopting this tech, especially if the rules of use are clearly laid out.
5 thoughts on “Harare City Council To Deploy Drones”
Manje maDrones haarohwi nerhekeni here?
Maybe these crooks should monitor themselves
Invasion of privacy, some people do private things outdoors mumaDurawall, zvino if we adopt these AUV’s what will become of people’s privacy????
These drones can be hacked into and stolen.They are always people 1 step ahead of technology