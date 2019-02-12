advertisement

Home » Internet of Things » Harare City Council To Deploy Drones

Harare City Council To Deploy Drones

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

When it comes to embracing tech, the Harare City Council has been saying all the right things.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Last year they announced a few interesting tech-based initiatives;

Ok maybe the last one is not as progressive for citizens but you can’t deny, the guys are tech-savvy.

advertisement

Anyway in the City Council’s latest bid to embrace tech, they have announced that they will begin using Aerial Unmanned Vehicles (AUVs) more popularly known as Drones for surveillance.

The Council posted a simple tweet outlining why they will be adopting the technology:

Harare City to use drone technology to identify structures and activities at residential properties.

Many of the reactions to the tweet were crying about invasion of privacy but I don’t necessarily see the problem with adopting this tech, especially if the rules of use are clearly laid out.

WhatsApp
Share7
Tweet
Share
7 Shares

5 thoughts on “Harare City Council To Deploy Drones

  3. Invasion of privacy, some people do private things outdoors mumaDurawall, zvino if we adopt these AUV’s what will become of people’s privacy????

    Reply

  4. Invasion of privacy, some people do private things outdoors mumaDurawall, zvino if we adopt these AUV’s what will become of people’s privacy????

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: