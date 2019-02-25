List Of Bureaux de Changes And Money Transfer Agencies Where You Can Exchange Your RTGS Dollars And US Dollars

Today marks the day the Interbank Foreign Currency Exchange Market opens despite banks having already started to trading forex and RTGS dollars on Friday at $1 USD/ $2.5 RTGS dollars. However, Banks are not the only institutions that are trading but also Bureau de changes are doing that as well.
Below we have compiled a list of Bureau de change and banks (and Money Transfer Agencies (MTAs)) that you can walk into to change your RTGS Dollars and US dollars:
|MTA - Tier 1
|MTA - Tier 2
|Bureaux de Change
|BancABC
|Getbucks Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Artmount Trading (Pvt) Ltd T/A Zimexpress
|People's Own Savings Bank (POSB)
|Bonga Travel & Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Access Finance (Pvt) Ltd
|Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd
|Metbank Ltd
|SuperDeal Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Lamcent (Pvt) Ltd
|Express Financial Services Ltd
|Telecel (Pvt) Ltd
|Nissi Global (Pvt) Ltd
|Ecobank Zimbabwe Ltd
|Solten Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Kwikforex
|Central African Building Society (CABS)
|Fredex Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Elizabeth Florist
|Easylink Money Transfer Ltd
|CBZ Bank Ltd
|Juilisim (Pvt) Ltd
|Send Money Home (Pvt) Ltd
|Simukai Financial Services Ltd
|Afro Price (Pvt) Ltd
|Steward Bank (Pvt) Ltd
|Champion Forex Services T/A Hand2Hand
|Success Microfinance Bank Ltd
|FMC Finance
|NMB Bank Ltd
|Mahenye Investments T/A Acacia Bureau de Change
|Zimbabwe Post (Pvt) Ltd
|OK Zimbabwe Ltd T/A OK Money Wave
|Minipec Bureau de Change (Pvt) Ltd
|Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe T/A Agribank
|Kaah Express Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
|Sahara Forex Bureau
|FBC Bank limited
|ZIMSEND (Pvt) Ltd
|Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited
|Meikles Financial Services
|Quest Financial Services
|ZB Bank Ltd
|Direct Connect Financial Services
|Zympay Zimbabwe Ltd
|Kumusha Fintech (Pvt) Ltd
NB: Tier 1 are institutions that do both inward and outward remittances And Tier 2 are institutions that do inward remittances only.
Zimbabwe RTGS Dollars are a Zimbabwean currency introduced on 20 February 2019 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. At introduction, the currency consisted of existing RTGS balances in bank accounts, Bond Notes cash and Bond Coins. The introduction of the RTGS Dollars was announced by... Read More About RTGS Dollars