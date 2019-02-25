List Of Bureaux de Changes And Money Transfer Agencies Where You Can Exchange Your RTGS Dollars And US Dollars

Today marks the day the Interbank Foreign Currency Exchange Market opens despite banks having already started to trading forex and RTGS dollars on Friday at $1 USD/ $2.5 RTGS dollars. However, Banks are not the only institutions that are trading but also Bureau de changes are doing that as well.

Below we have compiled a list of Bureau de change and banks (and Money Transfer Agencies (MTAs)) that you can walk into to change your RTGS Dollars and US dollars:

MTA - Tier 1 MTA - Tier 2 Bureaux de Change BancABC Getbucks Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd Artmount Trading (Pvt) Ltd T/A Zimexpress People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) Bonga Travel & Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd Access Finance (Pvt) Ltd Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd Metbank Ltd SuperDeal Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Lamcent (Pvt) Ltd Express Financial Services Ltd Telecel (Pvt) Ltd Nissi Global (Pvt) Ltd Ecobank Zimbabwe Ltd Solten Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd Kwikforex Central African Building Society (CABS) Fredex Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd Elizabeth Florist Easylink Money Transfer Ltd CBZ Bank Ltd Juilisim (Pvt) Ltd Send Money Home (Pvt) Ltd Simukai Financial Services Ltd Afro Price (Pvt) Ltd Steward Bank (Pvt) Ltd Champion Forex Services T/A Hand2Hand Success Microfinance Bank Ltd FMC Finance NMB Bank Ltd Mahenye Investments T/A Acacia Bureau de Change Zimbabwe Post (Pvt) Ltd OK Zimbabwe Ltd T/A OK Money Wave Minipec Bureau de Change (Pvt) Ltd Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe T/A Agribank Kaah Express Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd Sahara Forex Bureau FBC Bank limited ZIMSEND (Pvt) Ltd Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited Meikles Financial Services Quest Financial Services ZB Bank Ltd Direct Connect Financial Services Zympay Zimbabwe Ltd Kumusha Fintech (Pvt) Ltd

NB: Tier 1 are institutions that do both inward and outward remittances And Tier 2 are institutions that do inward remittances only.

RTGS Dollars Zimbabwe RTGS Dollars are a Zimbabwean currency introduced on 20 February 2019 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. At introduction, the currency consisted of existing RTGS balances in bank accounts, Bond Notes cash and Bond Coins. The introduction of the RTGS Dollars was announced by... Read More About RTGS Dollars

