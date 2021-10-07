All the bureaux de change firms where you can buy USD at the Auction Rate

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) announced that it was allocating money to licenced Bureaux de Change so that they can sell USD at the Auction Rate to the public. We have reported here a number of times about ContiCash, which is one of the many licenced operators that anyone can buy USD from.

In light of that glaring deficiency, here are all of the licenced firms where you can buy USD at the prevailing auction rate (plus commissions) according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

LICENCED BUREAUX DE CHANGE FOR THE YEAR 2021

Name of Bureau De Change Physical Location Access Finance Private Limited Cnr 2nd and Kwame Avenue CBD Harare

Shop 1A Parkade Centre, Corner 9th Ave and Fife Street CBD Bulawayo

Mashwede Filling Station, Corner Cripps and Harare Road Mbare Harare

Shop 123 Landela Complex Victoria Falls Victoria Falls

Cnr 2nd and Kwame Avenue CBD Harare

Cnr Sam Nujoma and Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare

Along Jason Moyo Street CBD Bulawayo

Ground Floor Parkade Centre, Cnr Samora Machel and Sam Nujoma Street CBD Harare

Thekwane Road, Plumtree Plumtree Plumtree

Stand 423 Light Industry, Opposite Delta Gwanda

Mvela, Stand No. 110, Lambada, Tsholotsho Business Centre Tsholotsho Harare

Stand 25-27 Lupane Lupane Lupane

10 Stuhardt Place Arcadia Harare

216 The Chase Mt Pleasant Harare

64 JMN Nkomo Street CBD Bulawayo

12A Ashbrittle Centre Golden Stairs Rd Mt Pleasant Harare

2524 Robert Mugabe Way Kwekwe Kwekwe

77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park Msasa Harare

73 Herbert Chitipo Avenue CBD Mutare

162 Chiremba Road Queensdale Harare

Shop 130 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare

27 Main Street Bindura Bindura

1 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi

348 Cnr Chilonga and Inyathi Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi

Cnr 3rd & R Mugabe CBD Gweru

Cnr Julius Nyerere & J Moyo Harare Harare

Coronation Drive Hwange Hwange

Nelson Mangena Way CBD Kwekwe

Cnr Pine & Elm Street CBD Marondera

Robert Mugabe Way Masvingo Masvingo

63 Herbet Chitepo CBD Mutare

84 Fowler Ave Zvishavane Zvishavane

Cnr 9th and Fort Street CBD Bulawayo

Matopo Book Centre, Herbert Chitepo, CBD Bulawayo

Shop Number 14-15 George Avenue Chegutu Chegutu

963 Chidhakwa Building Gokwe Gokwe

186 Souan Street Gwanda Gwanda

Cnr Speke and First Street CBD Harare

21 Robert Mugabe Way Rusape Rusape

9 Station Road Banket Banket

129 Atherstones Road, Light Industry Bindura Bindura

62 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Bulawayo

Lot 2 of Farm 4 Glendale Glendale

No. 6 First Street Gweru Gweru

20 Union Street Kadoma Kadoma

Shop No. 4 4th Street Kwekwe Kwekwe

18A Bradburn Street Masvingo Masvingo

20 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Mutare

Stand 397 Oliver Newton Street Mutoko Mutoko

525A Cornmarket Crescent Twinlakes Norton

21-2 Cornwall Road Avondale Shopping Centre Avondale Harare

98 Park Avenue Beitbridge Beitbridge

1/6961 Montgomery Milton Park Harare

25 Robert Mugabe Road Bindura Bindura

2/39 Campbell Rd Pomona Borrowdale Harare

Bromley Post Office Bromley Bromley

Cnr Main Street and 8th Avenue CBD Bulawayo

Causeway Building Central Avenue CBD Harare

Std Number 318 Checheche Growth Point Checheche Checheche

157 Queen Street Chegutu Chegutu

2 Magamba Way Chinhoyi Chinhoyi

274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge

67 Mopane Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi

Stand Number 32, Chirundu Chirundu Chirundu

82-1 Hindhead Avenue Chisipite Harare

3856 Parerenyatwa Avenue Chitongo Chitongo

Std 362/3/4 York Street Chivhu Chivhuq

16858/Mart Horatio Avenue Braeside Harare

Stand number 16105 Seke North Seke Chintungwiza

Stand 1042 Epworth Harare

Stand 6, Lot 3 Glendale Glendale

Stand No: 7100-1 Glen Norah Harare

Stand No:104194 Glen View Harare

Gokwe CBD Gokwe Gokwe

Dieppe and Airport Road Graniteside Harare

189 Arcturus Rd Greendale Harare

Stand 218-220 4th Avenue Gwanda

43 Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare

11 Kilwinning Avenue Hatfield Harare

Std Number 46 Headlands Headlands

4809 62nd Street Zororo/Canaan Highfield Harare

1/A/42A Enterprise Rd Newlands Shops Highlands Harare

1 Coronation Drive Hwange Hwange

Stand S/D A Malcomdale Juliasdale Juliasdale

Juru Juru Juru

Stand 331 336 Robert Mugabe Way Kadoma Kadoma

Access Finance continued



111 Heights Drive Heights Kariba

360 Chirundu Road Karoi Karoi

Stand 1134 Lupane Lupane

8250 Old Luveve Luveve Bulawayo

399 Sherwood Drive Mabelreign Harare

950 Mabvuku Drive Mabvuku Harare

Lot 1 Stand 244 Springfield Macheke Macheke

Stand number 16105 Seke North Seke Chitungwiza

3 Marlborough Drive Marlborough Harare

1137 Second Street Marondera Marondera

Stand 1292/1 Mashava Mashava

Stand Number 379, New Chisamba Sakubva Mazowe

14808 Captain Tapfumaneyi Street Mbare Harare

623/4 Mbizo Section 4 Mbizo Mbizo

Stand Number 107 Mt Darwin Mt Darwin

1479 Bond Shopping Centre Mt Pleasant Harare

9570 Mufakose Mufakose Harare

Stand 3811, Murambinda Growth Point Murambinda

Stand 233 Murewa Business Centre Murewa Murewa

Mvurwi Mvurwi Mvurwi

Stand No. 610203700 Nkulumane Bulawayo

121 Shonalanga Street Nyanga Nyanga

Stand Number 9A, Nyazura Township. Nyazura Nyazura

160 Allan Wilson Road Penhalonga Penhalonga

No. 4 Kingsway Plumtree Plumtree

Cnr Rhodes & Musgrave Street Redcliff Redcliff

297 Chimurenga Street Rusape Rusape

15002 Chiremba Road Ruwa Harare

Stand Number 9 Selous Service Station Selous Selous

Stand Number 107 Mt Darwin Shamva Shamva

Stand No 0543 Cnr Beit Street & 5th Street Shurugwi Shurugwi

1/3163 Cnr Lobengula Rd/Highfield Rd Southerton Harare

1110/1 Vernon Crooks Street Triangle Triangle

Crowhill Rd Helensvale Harare

L250 Livingston Avenue CBD Victoria Falls

Stand No 7/16-17 Parktown Shops Waterfalls Harare

Stand No. 12099 Zengeza 2 Zengeza Chitungwiza

24 Goggard Road & Robert Mugabe Way Zvishavane Zvishavane

2532 Kambuzuma Kambuzuma Harare Agribank 14-16 Nelson Mandela Avenue Harare Box 134, Binga Binga T/ship BINGA

Box 915, Bulawayo 95 H Chitepo Bulawayo

Cnr. 10th Avenue/Jason Moyo Street BULAWAYO BULAYAWO

Cnr H. Chitepo /8th Avenue York House Building BULAWAYO BULAYAWO

14-16 Nelson Mandela Harare, Hurudza House HARARE HARARE

605 Turner Road ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE

Stand No. 758 Nyika Growth Point Box 121, Nyika NYIKA GROWTH POINT NYIKA GROWTH

26 Aerodrome P Bag P7001, Mutare MUTARE MUTARE

77-6th St Hurudza House P O Box 983, Gweru GWERU GWERU

47 Robert Mugabe Way Box 140, Bindura BINDURA BINDURA

145 Commercial Street Box 296, Chinhoyi

358-9 Mopane Drive Box 324, Chiredzi

Stand 283 –7th Street Box 287, Chipinge

Shop Number21, Mezzanine Floor ZIMDEF Head Office 18572 off Mother Patrick Avenue R

Stand Number 381 P O Box 473, Magunje growth point

Stand 518 – 520, 2nd Street Box 314, Marondera

Murehwa Growth Point Box 263 Murehwa; GROWTH POINT

Stand 96 Chinzanga T/Ship Box 230, Mutoko

78a Rochdale Box 140, Nyanga

584 Charles Street Box 386 Chegutu

25 Tongogara Street Box 143, Rusape RUSAPE RUSAPE

Gutu Growth Point Box 415, Gutu POINT

Chatum Road Box 66, Mvurwi MVURWI MVURWI

58-60 Hughes Street Box 211, Masvingo

Checheche Growth Point Box 151, Checheche GROWTH POINT

Chivi Growth Point Chivi CHIVI CHIVI

Filabusi Growth Point Box 99, Filabus FILABUSI FILABUSI

Stand No 3, Hurudza House P Bag 6110, Gokwe

Guruve Growth Point Box 126, Guruve GURUVE GURUVE GROWTH POINT

630 Soudan Box 236, Gwanda GWANDA GWANDA

Shop No 1 Kalinda, Soonga Road Box 186, Hwange HWANGE HWANGE

Jerera Growth Point Box 434, Jerera JERERA JERERA

Karoi T/ship Box 392, Karoi KAROI KAROI

Stand 162 Box 40 Mudzi KOTWA KOTWA

Stand 92 Box 5912, Lupane LUPANE LUPANE

Stand 343 Box 28, Mataga

Stand 108 Box 19 Mt Darwi MT DARWIN MT DARWIN

149 Mubaira Growth Point Box 105, Mubaira MUBAIRA MUBAIRA

Stand Number 127 Murambinda Growth Point Box 164, Murambinda MURAMBINDA MUR

139 Cornmarket Crescent Box 391, Norton NORTON NORTON

Wedza Growth Point Box 115, Wedza WEDZA WEDZA

Suite 4 West Wing, Westgate House Box WGT 657,Westgate HARARE HARARE

14-16 Nelson Mandela Harare , Zimbabwe HARARE HARARE

STAND 1227, RUSHINGA RUSHINGA

STAND 258, MAPHISA MAPHISA MAPHISA Aurora Capital 53 Samora Machel Harare CBD Harare Blue Streams Bureau De Change U13 Upper Ground Floor Joina City Harare Harare Bremerhaven Bureau De Change P/L 63 Leopold Takawira Street Moffat House, Harare CBD Harare Bullion Financial Services SHOP 3-8 RODENSTREET, MAGABA HARARE CABS Corner G. Silundika and First Street CBD HARARE Canarium Bureau de Change 60 Speke Avenue Harare Harare

Cash Twenty Four (PVT) LTD 15 SHORTHEATH ADDRESS Harare

123 Nelson Mandela Harare CBD Harare

10 B Zonke Zizwe Complex Bradfield Bulawayo CBZ BANK LIMITED 5 CAMPBELL RD BORROWDALE HARARE

5 CAMPBELL RD BORROWDALE HARARE

8TH AVE /JASON MOYO ST CBD BULAWAYO

AVONDALE SHOPPING CENTRE AVONDALE HARARE

7 BEITBRIDGE MALL BEITBRIDGE BEITBRIDGE

J CHINAMAMANO/LEEDS RD BELMONT BULAWAYO

751 YORK STREET BINDURA BINDURA

FIFE ST/10TH AVE BULAWAYO BULAWAYO

9 MAGAMBA WAY CHINHOYI CHINHOYI

76C MAIN ST CHIPINGE CHIPINGE

55 CHIRONGA DRIVE CHIREDZI CHIREDZI

60 JENJE RD CHITUNGWIZA CHITUNGWIZA

383 YORK ST CHIVHU CHIVHU

CRIPPS RD GRANITESIDE HARARE

960 GOKWE GROWTH POINT GOKWE GOKWE

63 SOULDAN ST GWANDA GWANDA

385 CNR R. MUGABE GWERU GWERU

JAVABU DRIVE HIGHFIELD HARARE

41 MUKWATI ST CBZ HOUSE KADOMA

3339 NYAMHUNGA KARIBA KARIBA

252 KAROI KAROI KAROI

60 KWAME NKRUMAH AVE CBD HARARE

6467 KWEKWE KWEKWE KWEKWE

2137 SECOND ST MARONDERA MARONDERA

376 R MUGABE WAY MASVINGO MASVINGO

62 MUTARE RD MSASA HARARE

276 MUREHWA MUREHWA MUREHWA

31 SECOND ST MUTARE MUTARE

26A FARM & CITY MVURWI MVURWI

83 ROBERT MUGABE RD CBD HARARE

18 R. MUGABE ST RUSAPE RUSAPE

57 SAMORA MACHEL AVE CBD HARARE

SPEKE/ANGWA CBD HARARE

7 SELOUS AVE CBD HARARE

PAISLEY RD SOUTHERTON HARARE

123 GALLERIA COMPLEX VICTORIA FALLS VICTORIA FALLS

694 TURNER RD ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE

SPEKE/ANGWA CBD HARARE

8TH AVE /JASON MOYO ST CBD BULAWAYO CLIENTAGE 29 Mazoe Road CBD Harare CONSUMER CREDIT SECURITY PRIVATE LIMITED Cnr H. Chitepo/ 8th Avenue CBD Bulawayo

ContiTouch Technologies PVT LTD TA 42A Murandy Square, Newlands shopping centre Newlands Harare Conticash FX Corner 4th and Nelson Mandela HARARE HARARE

74 Robert Mugabe Way Bulawayo Bulawayo

75a Herbert Chitepo Street Bulawayo Bulawayo

18005 Dhlela Way HARARE HARARE

268, 7th Street Gweru Gweru Gweru

58 Robert Mugabe Way Kadoma Kadoma

34 Nelson Mandela Street Kwekwe Kwekwe

Long Cheng Plaza HARARE HARARE

Shop No. 10 Roden Close, Magaba, Mbare Mbare HARARE

16128 Mharapara Road, Shop No. 10 Unit G Chitungwiza Chitungiwza

29 Robertson Street Masvingo Masvingo

Nelson Mandela, Michael House HARARE HARARE

6 Fidelity building Herbert chitepo Mutare Mutare

23 Robson Manyika Avenue HARARE HARARE

321 Galleria building Victoria falls Vivtoria Falls

Stand Number 60 Bedford Road, Sheikmo Royal Village, Avondale HARARE HARARE Crediconnect 1 Letham Road Avondale Harare Direct Connect Financial Services 5 EASTGATE MALL, CNR R. MUGABE AND S. NUJOMA HARARE CBD HARARE Doves Financial Services 159 Felden House Harare Harare Easylink Money Transfer 72-74 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare

1704A Fife Avenue Avenues Harare

72-74 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare

OK Kwame Nkrumah Harare Harare

32045 Unit G, Makoni Shping Centre Chitungwiza Chitungwiza

5 Samuriwo Building, Machipisa Machipisa Harare

Manica Complex Number 92 Manica Complex , Main st and 2nd Avenue CBD

Panmart 301 Manda St and Chimurenga St CBD Rusape

Shop 1, Shamrock Building 30 King Goerge rd Avondale Avondale Harare

104 Fort Street/10th Avenue CBD Bulawayo

Beverly Building 16 Berverly place, Cnr five street and 10th ave CBD Bulawayo

Kingstones 61-5th Street CBD Gweru

R.Mugabe Way Kwekwe, Kwekwe CBD Kwekwe

39-40 Josiah Tongogara, Masvingo CBD Masvingo Ecocash (Private) Limited 1906 Borrowdale Road Harare Harare

ELIZABETH FLORIST(PVT) LTD T/A TSD BUREAU DE CHANGE SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE CITY CENTER HARARE EmpowerBank Bureau De Change 59 Kwame Nkrumah, Cnr First Street Harare Harare

Shop 2 Exchange Building, L Takawira/J M Nkomo, Bulawayo Bulawayo

Tel One Banking Hall, Harare Main Post Office, J Nyerere Way/ N Mandela Avenue Harare

CA House, 91 Herbert Chitepo Mutare Mutare

First Floor Trade Centre, J. Tongogara/Hofmeyer Street Masvingo Masvingo

Excash Bureau De Change 7 Dungarvan Close Borrowdale Harare Excellent Vision Global t/a IExchange Bureau De Change 1st floor SSC Centre HARARE HARARE EXPRESS FINANCIAL SERVICES 53 SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE

107 FIFE ST BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO FAIR EXCHANGE FINANCIAL SERVICES 123 KWAME NKRUMAH CBD HARARE



129 NELSON MANDELA CBD HARARE



140 KWAME NKRUMAH HARARE HARARE Fidelity Life Financial Services 66 Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare Forbes Financial Services 34 Leopold Takawira CBD Harare Fredex Financial Services 16 – 20 SAMORA MACHEL AVE HARARE

Shop 6 Aress House, Cnr Innez Terrace and George Silundika Harare

29 Central Ave, Harare Harare Harare

117 Lomagundi road harare harare

Shop 15 Bulawayo Centre Bulawayo Bulawayo

Sagit House, Cnr 9th Ave and Joshua Nkomo Bulawayo Bulawayo

Shop 9, First Mutual Centre, 5th Street and Rocert Mugabe Gweru

Shop 20, First Mutual Centre, Herbert Chitepo Street Mutare

16-20 SAMORA MACHEL AVE HARARE Fundi Tech Shop Number 10, Ground Floor Eastgate Shopping Mall Harare Fursch Investments Borrowdale road Borrowdale Harare

101 Robert Mugabe Road Harare Harare Getbucks Microfinance Bank 5 CENTRAL AVENUE HARARE HAHARE

CNR 7TH/ RG MUGABE GWERU GWERU

CNR 8TH/ FIFE STREET BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO

CNR S MAZORODZE /ED MNANGAGWA MASVINGO

64 HERBERT CHITEPO AVENUE MUTARE MUTARE

24 Princess Drive Newlands Harare Inclusive Forex Twenty Four Seven 31 HEYMAN ROAD, CORNER HEYMAN AND LEOPOLD TAKAWIRA BULAWAYO

SHOP NUMBER 6 BTWN 9TH AND 10TH AVENUE, FIFE STREET BULAWAYO

Hillside Shopping Centre, Moffat Road BULAWAYO

Shop 1 Fitzgerald Building, Lobengula Street GWERU

90 May Street SHURUGWI SHURUGWI

Corner Fife Street & 23rd Avenue BULAWAYO

Corner 12th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo BULAWAYO

Fife Street Extension BULAWAYO BULAWAYO

No. 36 Plumtree Rd, Cnr Hanley, Belmont. Bulawayo Instant Cash Bureau De Change Shop 130 Sam Village Borrowdale Harare

77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park, Msasa. Amby Harare

216 THE CHASE GROOMBRIDGE HARARE Kaah Express Financial Services 55 King George road Avondale Harare



162 Harare Street Harare Harare

Shopp 8 CIPF building Jason Moyo Street Bulawayo

50 Second street Mutare Mutare

52-5th street, shop number 10, 1st floor Moonlight House Gweru

Shop 17 Nyabadza road, Teecherz Complex Rusape Rusape Kuvha Sanchez t/a Kuvacash 15 Shorthealth Shorthealth Harare Lanwood Trading t/a Mega Save Valley Fresh Centre Concsession Road Glendale

Stand 117, Main Road City Centre Mt Darwin

Stand 117, Industry Road Industry Road Karoi

70-73 Country Club Road country club Shamva

Stand No. 8, Chatham Avenue Handsworth Mvurwi Metbank Ltd 3 Central Avenue Harare CBD Harare

1/2 BAHADAUR CENTRE MAIN STREET CBD GWERU

3 Central Avenue Harare CBD Harare

J. Moyo/L. Takawira Miekles Bulawayo CBD Bulawayo

H.Chitepo Zimre Centre Mutare CBD Mutare Michael Mudhausheni Caroline bureau corner Samora and sixth street Harare MyCash Financial Services Block 5 Arundel Office Park, Norfolk Road Harare Harare National Building Society Samora Machel CBD Harare

Julius Nyere/Sam Nujoma CBD Harare

Joshua Nkomo CBD Bulawayo

Robert Mugabe CBD Gweru

Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi

3rd Stree/Aerodrome CBD Mutare

Robertson Street CBD Masvingo NMB Bank Ltd Shop No. 105A First Floor Joina City City Centre Harare

9 Plymouth Road Southerton Harare

Pa Sangano Complex 20 King George Road Avondale Harare

77 Amby Drive Msasa Harare

Shop No 37,38 Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare

19207 Liberation Legacy Way Borrowdale Harare

Cnr George Silundika and Leopold Takawira Avenue City Centre Bulawayo

36 Robert Mugabe Road City Centre Gweru

Embassy Building 64 Second street and Aerodrome Road City Centre Mutare

Shop No. 1 Old Mutual Building City Centre Masvingo

Stand No 469 Magamba Way City Centre Chinhoyi OK MONEY WAVE MONEY TRANSFERS 7 Ramon Road Graniteside Harare

OK Wave Money Transfers Continued



Stand 138530 Bulawayo Bulawayo People’s Own Savings Bank Stand Number 22-23 Robert Mugabe Way ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE

48 Hughes Road MASVINGO MASVINGO

Slice Complex, 580 Masvingo Road Mvuma Mvuma

Stand Number 217 4th Avenue Gwanda Gwanda

Shop 9, Communication And Allied Building Kwekwe Kwekwe

Cnr 7th Street / Robert Mugabe GWERU GWERU

Intermarket House Gokwe Gokwe

1 Landela Complex Victoria falls Victoriafalls

96 old Border posst road Beitbridge Beitbridge

hop 3 Ascot Shopping Centre Bulawayo Bulawayo

Cnr 13th Avenue / Fort Street Bulawayo Bulawayo

Cnr J Tongogara / 9th Avenu Bulawayo Bulawayo

Cnr Joshua Nkomo / Leopold Takawira Bulawayo Bulawayo Bulawayo

Cnr Nelson Mandela / Leopold Takawira Street HARARE HARARE

Cnr Central Avenue / 3rd Street HARARE HARARE

Cnr Kaguvi / Jason Moyo KOPJE KOPJE

Cnr Highfield Road / Lobengula Road Harare Harare

Shop MP1, Westgate Shopping Centre HARARE HARARE

68 Nkwame Nkurumah HARARE HARARE

Shop 3, Highglen Shopping Centre Harare HARARE

Exhibition park, Harare Showgrounds Harare Harare Harare

Stand Number 1137, Second Street Marondera Marondera

Stand Number 50, Oliver Newton Road Mutoko Mutoko

87 Fred Jameson Avenue Karoi Karoi

135 Midway Street Chinhoyi Chinhoyi

336 Robert Mugabe And Fit Square Kadoma Kadoma

Shop 1 NSSA Complex Bindura Bindura

274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge Chipinge

utare Stand Number 4011 1st Avenue Mutare Mutare

8 Manda Avenue Rusape Rusape

Chitungwiza Shop 20 Chitungwiza Chitungwiza

hop 3 Old Mutual Shopping Complex Chiredzi Chiredzi Picktalk Investments t/a Metro Peech and Browne 7448 Welby Road Masvingo Masvingo

142 Mutare Road Msasa Harare



1 Industrial road,mutare Mutare Mutare

10 Second Street Mutare Mutare



Stand 20468 Maeresera Road Makoni Chitungwiza

8 Cobar Street Kwekwe Kwekwe

16-17 Mateta Road Gokwe Gokwe



34A Godwin Road Kadoma Kadoma



701 light Industrial area Zvishavane Zvishavane

327 Ferreira Road Chipinge Chipinge

38B Magamba way Chinhoyi Chinhoyi

592 Baobab Road Chiredzi Chiredzi

Stand 76/77 Mawungwe Street Rusape Rusape

19&20 First Street/Appleby Bindura Bindura

Stand 13748 6th Avenue/Basch road Bulawayo Bulawayo

346 / 7 Murewa Growth Point Murehwa Murehwa

1 Harare Road Gweru Gweru

170 Chiremba Road Hatfield Harare

40600 Boshoff Drive/Seke Road Sunningdale Harare

Stand No. 30t, Marondera Township Marondera Marondera

Stand No. 772, Pamumvuri Bustop Shurugwi Shurugwi Plamui Finance Bureau De Change 44 Sam Nujoma Ashbrittle, Mount Pleasant Harare Quality Gas 705 Midlands Close Waterfalls Harare

641 Cleveland Msasa Harare

488 Tillbury Willowvale Harare

14134 Thornwest Cres ,Steel works Thorngrove Bulawayo

Belmont road Belmont Bulawayo Quest FX (Private) Limited GROUND FLOOR, FINSURE HOUSE, CNR SAM NUJOMA STREET (2ND STREET) AND

Ground floor,SSC building, cnr Sam Nujoma Street and Julius Nyerere Way Central Busines

ground floor, Throgmorton House,cnr Samora Machel Ave/Julius Nyerere Way Central Bus

First Floor, CABS Centre,Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue Central Busines

104 Nigel Philips Avenue Eastlea Harare

Office number 3, Samora Machel Parkade Central Business District Harare

Ground floor, CFX House, Samora Machel Avenue Central Business District Harare

79 Julius Nyerere Way, shop 6 Central Business District Harare

ground floor, Finance House,60 Speke Avenue Central Business District Harare

Shop number 3A,ZB Centre,corner 1st street and Kwame Nkrumah Central Business Distric

Quest FX (Private) Limited continued



main post office, cnr N Mandela/ Julius Nyerere Way Central Business District Harare

shop 2,Exchange building,cnr L Takawira and J Nkomo Central Business District Bulawayo

267 Hofmeyer Street, 1st fllor, Trace Centre, Masvingo Central Business District Masvingo

91 Herbert Chitepo Street Central Business District Mutare Rolink Finance Office 8 and 10 Ground Floor Karigamombe CBD HARARE

NRZ Building Shop 3 Ground Floor Bulawayo CBD Bulawayo

Shop No 11 Sanhanga Building Mutare CBD Mutare

157 Harare HARARE HARARE

11 Samora Machel CBD HARARE CBD HARARE

104 Samora Machel Avenue CBD HARARE HARARE

corner 3rd and nelson mandela CBD HARARE HARARE

RGM International Airport Harare Harare Sahara Forex Bureau De Change 103 Gloria’s Close, Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare Sahwira Bureau De Change 18 Park Street Harare Harare

64 A Jason Moyo Bulawayo Bulawayo

2211 Impala Ext Beitbridge Beitbridge

11 Galeria Complex Victoria Falls Victoria Falls

594 Charles Street Cabs Complex Chegutu Chegutu

Number 1 Pumalani Gwanda Gwanda

RGM International Airport Hatfield Harare Harare Secure Investments Worldwide Bureau

De Change Suite 3b, Shop 16 Seke North mall Seke Makoni Chitungwiza Chitungwiza Send Money Home 1 Renfew Road, Block 2, First Floor, Tendeseka Office Park Eastlea Harare

80 Old Mutual House CBD Harare

63B Jason Moyo Between 5th & 6th Avenue Bulawayo

1 Renfew Road, Block 2, First Floor, Tendeseka Office Park Eastlea Harare

66 3rd Street CBD Gweru

SMH Masvingo Branch, Shop 406-8, N Richards Building, Robert Mugabe Way CBD Masvin

Shop 6B NSU House Cnr 2nd Street and 1st Avenue Mutare

5th Avenue CBD Gwanda

Fort Street Between 6 Avenue and Leopold Takawira Bulawayo

Stand 745, Mupakwa Street Nyika Nyika

Stand 469 Madondo Building Mpandawana Gutu

244/246 Cloet Street Chivhu Chivhu

584 Masvingo Highway Mvuma Mvuma

Stand 744 Gweru Road Zvishavane Zvishavane

Stand 173 Balmain Mashava

70 Knobthorn Road Chiredzi Chiredzi

733 Msasa Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi

Stand 216A Checheche Checheche

Checheche Sub Office Stand 2203 Phase 1 Checheche

4695 Dulibadzimu Beitbridge Beitbridge

Shop 10 and 12 ZESA Complex Beitbridge

47 Rochdale Nyanga Nyanga

9 First Street CBD Mutare

No 1 Liverpool Avenue Nyakamete Sakubva Mutare

Lucky 7 Store Box 60 Birchenough Bridge Birchenough Bridge

0 Birchenough Bridge Birchenough Bridge

Jason Moyo Street Between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue Bulawayo

Herbet Chitepo Between 6 Avenue and Leopold Takawira Bulawayo

13th Avenue and Lobengula Street Cnr 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street Bulawayo

7A Thekwane Road Plumtree Plumtree

Stand No 125 Tsholotsho Business Centre Tsholotsho

Kalinda Squire Hwange Hwange

Maphisa Maphisa Maphisa

Stand Number 8 Lupane Business Centre Lupane

Stand 300 Kaani Binga Binga

147 Fife Avenue Shopping Centre Harare Harare

216 The Chase Mt Pleasant Harare

77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park, Msasa Harare

Shop 130 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare

Cnr 4th Street & Oak Street Marondera Marondera

73 Herbert Chitipo Avenue CBD Mutare

Stand 192 Enterprise Road Chisipiti Harare

Stand 585, Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare

Stand 192 Mt Pleasant Harare

Westgate Shopping Centre Westgate Harare

Samora Machel Avenue, Eastlea

Shop 12A-14A Avondale Shopping Centre Avondale Harare

Stand 9063 Second Street, Belgavia Shopping Centre Belravia Harare

Stand 11248 Marimba, Belvedere Harare

30 Chiremba Road Hatfield Harare

Colchester Road Avonlea Harare

16 6th Avenue Parktown Harare

10475 First Street Cnr. Nelson Mandela Avenue First Street Harare

11501 Donnybrook, Kamunhu Shopping Center, Donnybrook Harare

Stand 10229 Highfield Harare

Mbare Bus Terminus Mbare Harare

13 Main Street CBD Mutare

4000 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Mutare

Stand 1155/6 & 1157, No. 18-20 Chipanda Street CBD Masvingo

Mopani Road CBD Chiredzi

Stand 101518 Hotel Site, Robert Mugabe Road CBD Zvishavane

2 Josiah Chinamano Road CBD Bulawayo

2596 Lobengula Street CBD Bulawayo

Stand 33019 Luveve Road Enthimbane Bulawayo

320 Laxmi Building CBD Victoria Falls

15 Main Street CBD Bindura

Send Money Home Continued



530 Henry Hartley Avenue CBD Chegutu

2523 Main Street CBD Kwekwe

915 Turf Township Ngezi Ngezi

121 King Street CBD Chegutu

118 Queen Street CBD Chegutu

Shop 6 Mkoba 6 Complex Nkomba 6 Gweru

Stand Number 328, Maboleni B/C Maboleni Lower Gweru

Stand 12, No, 24 Herbet Chitepo CBD Kadoma

10 72 Cameroon Square CBD Kadoma

Stand Number 19006/11 Mbizo Town Center Mbizo 4 Kwekwe

3 Venturas Building, Off Robert G Mugabe Way CBD Kwekwe

977 Cobar Street Kwekwe Kwekwe

Stand 1028, Gokwe Centre Gokwe Centre Gokwe

12 Mateta Road Gokwe Centre Gokwe

2933 Mapfungautsi Gokwe, Chitekete Chitekete Gokwe

Stand Number 889 Turf Growth Point Ngezi

19 Jimayi Complex Nembudziya Nembudziya

444 Musgrave Road Redclif Redclif

Stand Number 103 Sanyati Sanyati

83A 2nd Street CBD Bindura

Stand 41 & 62, Masonic Lane CBD Chinhoyi

29 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyo

64 Nyamhunga Kariba Township Kariba

2 Roseway Road Karoi Karoi

117 Industry Road Karoi Karoi

116 Main Street Mount Darwin Mount Darwin

Number 73 Murombedzi Murombedzi Murombedzi

2 and 3 Chatham Road Mvurwi Mvurwi

TM Complex Norton Norton

Chidziva Building Mhondoro Mubaira Mhondoro Mubaira Mhondoro Mubaira

Stand 276 Guruve Guruve

Stand # 2170 Mega Mart Food Wedza Growth Point Wedza

Stand 2141/2, cnr. Sheffield/Nyaguwe Road Marondera Marondera

Stand Number 8 & 9 Park Road Macheke Macheke

31 4th Street, CBD Marondera

Stand Number 246 Mangwende Road, Mapereke Complex Murehwa Murehwa

Shop number 398 Chinzanga, Mutoko

PO Box 36 Nyamapanda Nyamapanda Nyamapanda

71-73 Country Club Road Town Centre Shamva

Mutawatawa Business Centre Mutawatawa Mutawatawa

Stand 2069 Cameron Square CBD Kadoma

915 Turf Township Ngezi Ngezi

19 & 20 First Street/Appleby Appleby CBD Bindura

142 Mutare Road Msasa Harare

346 / 7 Murewa Growth Point Murewa Growth Point Murehwa

Stand 13748, 6th Avenue Extension/Basch Street CBD Bulawayo

1 Harare Road CBD Gweru

30t Marondera Township Marondera Township Marondera

701 Light Industrial Area Light Industry Zvishavane

1 Industrial Road Mutare Mutare

10 Second Street CBD Mutare

40600 Sunningdale Corner Seke Road/Boshoff Drive Harare

Stand 76/77 Mawungwe Street Rusape

8 Cobar Street CBD Kwekwe

38B Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi

592 Baobab Road CBD Chiredzi

Stand No. 772 PaMumvuri Bus Stop Shurugwi

179 Chiremba Road Harare Harare

7448 Welby Road CBD Masvingo

327 Ferreira Road CBD Chipinge

16-17 Mateta Road Gokwe Centre Gokwe

34A Godwin Road CBD Kadoma

Stand 20468 Maeresera Road Makoni Chitungwiza

Corner Waverley & Wingrove Roads Bulawayo Bulawayo

Stand 482 Zaka Jerera

Stand 16 Tynwald South Harare

88A Coventry Road Rusape Rusape Smart Exchange 90 Kelvin Road South Graniteside Harare

1 Falice Avenue Msasa Harare

3 Induna Complex, Simon Mazorodze Waterfalls Harare

15 First Street Mutare Mutare

3rd Floor Charter House, Cnr L /Takawira & Fort street Bulawayo Bulawayo

46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue Harare Harare

Cabs Building, Simon Mazorodze Masvingo Masvingo

55 Five Street, Moonlight House Gweru Gweru

5662, CAIPF Kwekwe Centre, Old Railway Road Kwekwe Kwekwe

13A Robert Mugabe Rd Bindura Bindura

Stand 254 Posselt Marondera Marondera

50 Herbert Chitepo Mutare Mutare

Cnr R Mugabe & Ireland Road Zvishavana Zvishavane

256-146 Commercial Street Chinhoyi Chinhoyi

Stand B61 Chiolonga Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi

Stand 235 Chigambadzi Complex Murehwa Murehwa

356 Main Street, Office, Huge Variety Centre Chivhu Chivhu

22 Fereday Drive Harare Harare

13 ROBERT MUGABE WAY MAIN STREET BINDURA Steward Bank first floor Joina City Building Crn Jason Moyo and Julius Nyerere Harare Harare

Shop 25-27 Eastgate Complex Crn Third street and Robert Mugabe Harare Harare

Steward Bank Continued



7 King George, Corner King George and Lanark Avondale Harare

Shop number 7 Samy Levy Village Borrowdale Harare

88 Churchill Avenue Gunhill Harare

49-51Second Street Mutare Mutare

22 Robert Mugabe Masvingo Masvingo

Bambanani Center, Crn Jason Moyo and Ninth Avenue Bulawayo Bulawayo

Shop 6 and 7 Sorpes Arcade Vic Falls Victoria Falls Victoria Falls

Shop Number 5 Fifth Street First Mutual Building Gweru Gweru

79 Livingstone Avenues Harare Terryfin Currency Solutions Kwameh & Julius Nyerere Harare Harare

130 – 2nd Avenue, Business Hub, Showgrounds Belvedere West Harare 2nd avenue Showgrounds Harare Trolleycom Finance 45 Samora Machel Avenue Harare CBD Harare Victoria Falls Bureau de change 1 ENDEAVOUR CRESCENT MT PLEASANT HARARE

7 DOWNIE STREET BELGRAVIA HARARE

67 SAMORA MACHEL aVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE

67 SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE

12 HIGHFIELD ROAD SOUTHERTON HARARE

CNR JASON MOYO AVENUE/ 12TH AVENUE BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO

32 CORONATION DRIVE HWANGE HWANGE

ZESA PENSION FUND COMPLEX, SHOP 8B BEITBRIDGE BEITBRIDGE

SHOP 6 GALLERIA COMPLEX VICTORIA FALLS VICTORIA FALLS

23 ROBERT MUGABE STREET MASVINGO CBD MASVINGO

SHOP 1 GROUND FLOOR FIDELITY LIFE CENTRE MUTARE CBD MUTARE

61 ROBERT MUGABE WAY GWERU CBD GWERU

61 ROBERT MUGABE WAY KWEKWE CBD KWEKWE

84 ROBERT MUGABE WAY ZVISHAVANE CBD ZVISHAVANE

92 MUTARE ROAD MSASA HARARE

STAND 58 MAIN STREET BINDURA CBD BINDURA

1 VERNON CROOKES ROAD TRIANGLE CHIREDZI

5657 CHILONGA DRIVE CHIREDZI CHIREDZI

CNR JASON MOYO AVENUE/ 12TH AVENUE BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO

470 MAGAMBA WAY CHINHOYI CHINHOYI

1 ENDEAVOUR CRESCENT HARARE HARARE

79 Julius Nyerere Way Harare CBD Harare Wealthluc Financial Shop 82 Longcheng Plaza Harare Harare ZB Bank Ltd Shop 52 & 53 RG Mugabe Airport Hatfield Harare

21 Natal Road Avondale Harare

34 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare

NO 28 R Mugabe Street Bindura Bindura

39 R Mugabe Way ZB Complex Masvingo

1 Stadium Road Hwange Hwange

Stand No 362/3 Gutu Gutu

20 Herbet Chitepo Street Rusape Rusape

21 Natal Road Avondale Harare

255 Livingstone Way Victoria Falls Victoria Falls

Stand No 114 Murombedzi Murombedzi Murombedzi Growth Point

Cnr R Mugabe & Chinhoyi Street CBD Harare

69 7th Street R Mugabe Way CBD Gweru

No 42 R Mugabe CBD Kadoma

90 RG Mugabe Way CBD Kwekwe

6 Riverside Walk Mall Avondale Harare

Valley Shopping Centre Concession Glendale

10 Burmingham Road Belmont Bulawayo

6 Beit Street CBD Shurugwi

Stand No 636 Nyamhunga Kariba

Shop No 8 NSSA Complex CBD Gwanda

No90 Colleen Bawn Gwanda

No 5 Old Mutual Complex Town Centre Chitungizw

70 Colonnade Building Mutare Road Msasa Harare

No 2 Douglas Road Workington Harare

Cnr Fife and 10th Avenue CBD Bulawayo

Shop MK5 Westgate Complex Westgate Harare

15 George Silundika Ave cnr First Street CBD Harare

Cnr Samora Machel & Rotten Row CBD Harare

No 99-100 Longchen Plaza Belvedere Harare

83 Mindhood Road Chisipite Harare

Cnr Harare & Hospital Road CBD Mt Darwin

Stand No3 CBD Karoi

47 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi

Flat No 2 Vernon Crokes Court CBD Triangle

Shop No 6 Old Mutual Complex Mhondoro Ngezi Turf

18 Rochadale CBD Nyanga

50 Ash Street The Green Marondera

88 Herbet Chitepo Street CBD Mutare

89 R G Mugabe Way CBD Zvishavane

350 Chilonga Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi

42 Granite Road CBD Beitbridge

No 47 Highglen Complex Highglen Harare

Guest House Drive Mwenezana Estates Mwenezana

Bay 1 No 428 Malna Complex Ruwa Harare ZIMBABWE WOMEN’S MICROFINANCE BANK LTD Ground Floor Trust Towers Building 56-60 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare ZIMEXPRESS BUREAU DE CHANGE PRINCESS/ BURTON ROAD BELVEDERE HARARE

SAM LEVYS VILLAGE BORROWDALE HARARE

PRINCE EDWARD STREET KENSINGTON HARARE

ZIMEXPRESS BUREAU DE CHANGE Continued



196 MUTARE ROAD MSASA HARARE ZIMPOST CNR MAYOR URIMBO AND GEORGE SILUNDIKA WAY HARARE HARARE HARARE

8 R.Mugabe Way,Cnr Post Rd. Mutare Town

7th Street and R.Mugabe Rd Gweru Town

1646 Hughes Street. Masvingo Town

Main Street/ 8th Avenue Bulawayo Town

Murewa Growth Point Murewa Town

159 King George Road Chegutu Town

Kariba Heights Business Centre kariba Town

360 Roseway Karoi Karoi Town

Stand number 32 Chirundu Chirundu Town

370 Corn Market Street Norton Norton Town

Lupane st Lupane Town

No’ 4 Kingsway Plumtree Town

Stand No. 218220,Gwanda Gwanda Town

98 Park Avenue, Beitbridge Beitbridge Town

1 Coronation Drive Hwange Town

Stand No. 362/3/4 York Street Chivhu Town

Cnr Chilonga &Mopani Drive Chiredzi Town

Stand No. 274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge Town Zurich Bureau De Change 1st floor Malvern cnr , Second and Selous Harare Harare

88 A cr fort street and leopard takawaira (tradegold) Center Bulawayo Bulawayo Proex 2nd Floor, The Law Society House 46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Lord House, 1st floor Virtual Bureau De Change 79 Julius Nyerere Way Harare CBD Harare Celestial Finance 6167 Mangwende Drive Eats, Old Highfield, Harare

64 Cambridge Drive, Greendale North, Harare

1 Gukwe Village, Juru, Domboshava

31 Cosham Avenue, Borrowdale, Hre Campion Forex Services t/a Hand2hand Harare Road Port Raffles Investments t/a BEST FX 3 Sam Marino, Ansdell, Close, Humepark, Bulawayo Golden Knot Financial Services 104 Samora Machel, Avenue Netone Bureau de Change 16th Floor Kopje Plaza Building, 01 Jason Moyo, Harare Swift Global Services Office 14 Bradfield Shopping Complex, Hillside Road, Bulawayo XTENDA FINANCE 58 Nelson Mandela Street, Harare SWISHMENT INVESTMENTS 50 Hogerty Hill Borrowdale, Harare MACSHERP 10 Chimoi Road Kadoma

6298 Monington Kadoma

Plot 28 Safago Farm Shurugwi

13 Adlam East view, Kadoma

You can download the full document of registered Bureaux de Change outlets where you can buy USD at Auction rate with the link below: