All the bureaux de change firms where you can buy USD at the Auction Rate

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) announced that it was allocating money to licenced Bureaux de Change so that they can sell USD at the Auction Rate to the public. We have reported here a number of times about ContiCash, which is one of the many licenced operators that anyone can buy USD from.
In light of that glaring deficiency, here are all of the licenced firms where you can buy USD at the prevailing auction rate (plus commissions) according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
LICENCED BUREAUX DE CHANGE FOR THE YEAR 2021
|Name of Bureau De Change
|Physical Location
|Access Finance Private Limited
|Cnr 2nd and Kwame Avenue CBD Harare
|Shop 1A Parkade Centre, Corner 9th Ave and Fife Street CBD Bulawayo
|Mashwede Filling Station, Corner Cripps and Harare Road Mbare Harare
|Shop 123 Landela Complex Victoria Falls Victoria Falls
|Cnr 2nd and Kwame Avenue CBD Harare
|Cnr Sam Nujoma and Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare
|Along Jason Moyo Street CBD Bulawayo
|Ground Floor Parkade Centre, Cnr Samora Machel and Sam Nujoma Street CBD Harare
|Thekwane Road, Plumtree Plumtree Plumtree
|Stand 423 Light Industry, Opposite Delta Gwanda
|Mvela, Stand No. 110, Lambada, Tsholotsho Business Centre Tsholotsho Harare
|Stand 25-27 Lupane Lupane Lupane
|10 Stuhardt Place Arcadia Harare
|216 The Chase Mt Pleasant Harare
|64 JMN Nkomo Street CBD Bulawayo
|12A Ashbrittle Centre Golden Stairs Rd Mt Pleasant Harare
|2524 Robert Mugabe Way Kwekwe Kwekwe
|77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park Msasa Harare
|73 Herbert Chitipo Avenue CBD Mutare
|162 Chiremba Road Queensdale Harare
|Shop 130 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare
|27 Main Street Bindura Bindura
|1 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi
|348 Cnr Chilonga and Inyathi Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Cnr 3rd & R Mugabe CBD Gweru
|Cnr Julius Nyerere & J Moyo Harare Harare
|Coronation Drive Hwange Hwange
|Nelson Mangena Way CBD Kwekwe
|Cnr Pine & Elm Street CBD Marondera
|Robert Mugabe Way Masvingo Masvingo
|63 Herbet Chitepo CBD Mutare
|84 Fowler Ave Zvishavane Zvishavane
|Cnr 9th and Fort Street CBD Bulawayo
|Matopo Book Centre, Herbert Chitepo, CBD Bulawayo
|Shop Number 14-15 George Avenue Chegutu Chegutu
|963 Chidhakwa Building Gokwe Gokwe
|186 Souan Street Gwanda Gwanda
|Cnr Speke and First Street CBD Harare
|21 Robert Mugabe Way Rusape Rusape
|9 Station Road Banket Banket
|129 Atherstones Road, Light Industry Bindura Bindura
|62 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Bulawayo
|Lot 2 of Farm 4 Glendale Glendale
|No. 6 First Street Gweru Gweru
|20 Union Street Kadoma Kadoma
|Shop No. 4 4th Street Kwekwe Kwekwe
|18A Bradburn Street Masvingo Masvingo
|20 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Mutare
|Stand 397 Oliver Newton Street Mutoko Mutoko
|525A Cornmarket Crescent Twinlakes Norton
|21-2 Cornwall Road Avondale Shopping Centre Avondale Harare
|98 Park Avenue Beitbridge Beitbridge
|1/6961 Montgomery Milton Park Harare
|25 Robert Mugabe Road Bindura Bindura
|2/39 Campbell Rd Pomona Borrowdale Harare
|Bromley Post Office Bromley Bromley
|Cnr Main Street and 8th Avenue CBD Bulawayo
|Causeway Building Central Avenue CBD Harare
|Std Number 318 Checheche Growth Point Checheche Checheche
|157 Queen Street Chegutu Chegutu
|2 Magamba Way Chinhoyi Chinhoyi
|274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge
|67 Mopane Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Stand Number 32, Chirundu Chirundu Chirundu
|82-1 Hindhead Avenue Chisipite Harare
|3856 Parerenyatwa Avenue Chitongo Chitongo
|Std 362/3/4 York Street Chivhu Chivhuq
|16858/Mart Horatio Avenue Braeside Harare
|Stand number 16105 Seke North Seke Chintungwiza
|Stand 1042 Epworth Harare
|Stand 6, Lot 3 Glendale Glendale
|Stand No: 7100-1 Glen Norah Harare
|Stand No:104194 Glen View Harare
|Gokwe CBD Gokwe Gokwe
|Dieppe and Airport Road Graniteside Harare
|189 Arcturus Rd Greendale Harare
|Stand 218-220 4th Avenue Gwanda
|43 Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare
|11 Kilwinning Avenue Hatfield Harare
|Std Number 46 Headlands Headlands
|4809 62nd Street Zororo/Canaan Highfield Harare
|1/A/42A Enterprise Rd Newlands Shops Highlands Harare
|1 Coronation Drive Hwange Hwange
|Stand S/D A Malcomdale Juliasdale Juliasdale
|Juru Juru Juru
|Stand 331 336 Robert Mugabe Way Kadoma Kadoma
Access Finance continued
|111 Heights Drive Heights Kariba
|360 Chirundu Road Karoi Karoi
|Stand 1134 Lupane Lupane
|8250 Old Luveve Luveve Bulawayo
|399 Sherwood Drive Mabelreign Harare
|950 Mabvuku Drive Mabvuku Harare
|Lot 1 Stand 244 Springfield Macheke Macheke
|Stand number 16105 Seke North Seke Chitungwiza
|3 Marlborough Drive Marlborough Harare
|1137 Second Street Marondera Marondera
|Stand 1292/1 Mashava Mashava
|Stand Number 379, New Chisamba Sakubva Mazowe
|14808 Captain Tapfumaneyi Street Mbare Harare
|623/4 Mbizo Section 4 Mbizo Mbizo
|Stand Number 107 Mt Darwin Mt Darwin
|1479 Bond Shopping Centre Mt Pleasant Harare
|9570 Mufakose Mufakose Harare
|Stand 3811, Murambinda Growth Point Murambinda
|Stand 233 Murewa Business Centre Murewa Murewa
|Mvurwi Mvurwi Mvurwi
|Stand No. 610203700 Nkulumane Bulawayo
|121 Shonalanga Street Nyanga Nyanga
|Stand Number 9A, Nyazura Township. Nyazura Nyazura
|160 Allan Wilson Road Penhalonga Penhalonga
|No. 4 Kingsway Plumtree Plumtree
|Cnr Rhodes & Musgrave Street Redcliff Redcliff
|297 Chimurenga Street Rusape Rusape
|15002 Chiremba Road Ruwa Harare
|Stand Number 9 Selous Service Station Selous Selous
|Stand Number 107 Mt Darwin Shamva Shamva
|Stand No 0543 Cnr Beit Street & 5th Street Shurugwi Shurugwi
|1/3163 Cnr Lobengula Rd/Highfield Rd Southerton Harare
|1110/1 Vernon Crooks Street Triangle Triangle
|Crowhill Rd Helensvale Harare
|L250 Livingston Avenue CBD Victoria Falls
|Stand No 7/16-17 Parktown Shops Waterfalls Harare
|Stand No. 12099 Zengeza 2 Zengeza Chitungwiza
|24 Goggard Road & Robert Mugabe Way Zvishavane Zvishavane
|2532 Kambuzuma Kambuzuma Harare
|Agribank
|14-16 Nelson Mandela Avenue Harare
|Box 134, Binga Binga T/ship BINGA
|Box 915, Bulawayo 95 H Chitepo Bulawayo
|Cnr. 10th Avenue/Jason Moyo Street BULAWAYO BULAYAWO
|Cnr H. Chitepo /8th Avenue York House Building BULAWAYO BULAYAWO
|14-16 Nelson Mandela Harare, Hurudza House HARARE HARARE
|605 Turner Road ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE
|Stand No. 758 Nyika Growth Point Box 121, Nyika NYIKA GROWTH POINT NYIKA GROWTH
|26 Aerodrome P Bag P7001, Mutare MUTARE MUTARE
|77-6th St Hurudza House P O Box 983, Gweru GWERU GWERU
|47 Robert Mugabe Way Box 140, Bindura BINDURA BINDURA
|145 Commercial Street Box 296, Chinhoyi
|358-9 Mopane Drive Box 324, Chiredzi
|Stand 283 –7th Street Box 287, Chipinge
|Shop Number21, Mezzanine Floor ZIMDEF Head Office 18572 off Mother Patrick Avenue R
|Stand Number 381 P O Box 473, Magunje growth point
|Stand 518 – 520, 2nd Street Box 314, Marondera
|Murehwa Growth Point Box 263 Murehwa; GROWTH POINT
|Stand 96 Chinzanga T/Ship Box 230, Mutoko
|78a Rochdale Box 140, Nyanga
|584 Charles Street Box 386 Chegutu
|25 Tongogara Street Box 143, Rusape RUSAPE RUSAPE
|Gutu Growth Point Box 415, Gutu POINT
|Chatum Road Box 66, Mvurwi MVURWI MVURWI
|58-60 Hughes Street Box 211, Masvingo
|Checheche Growth Point Box 151, Checheche GROWTH POINT
|Chivi Growth Point Chivi CHIVI CHIVI
|Filabusi Growth Point Box 99, Filabus FILABUSI FILABUSI
|Stand No 3, Hurudza House P Bag 6110, Gokwe
|Guruve Growth Point Box 126, Guruve GURUVE GURUVE GROWTH POINT
|630 Soudan Box 236, Gwanda GWANDA GWANDA
|Shop No 1 Kalinda, Soonga Road Box 186, Hwange HWANGE HWANGE
|Jerera Growth Point Box 434, Jerera JERERA JERERA
|Karoi T/ship Box 392, Karoi KAROI KAROI
|Stand 162 Box 40 Mudzi KOTWA KOTWA
|Stand 92 Box 5912, Lupane LUPANE LUPANE
|Stand 343 Box 28, Mataga
|Stand 108 Box 19 Mt Darwi MT DARWIN MT DARWIN
|149 Mubaira Growth Point Box 105, Mubaira MUBAIRA MUBAIRA
|Stand Number 127 Murambinda Growth Point Box 164, Murambinda MURAMBINDA MUR
|139 Cornmarket Crescent Box 391, Norton NORTON NORTON
|Wedza Growth Point Box 115, Wedza WEDZA WEDZA
|Suite 4 West Wing, Westgate House Box WGT 657,Westgate HARARE HARARE
|14-16 Nelson Mandela Harare , Zimbabwe HARARE HARARE
|STAND 1227, RUSHINGA RUSHINGA
|STAND 258, MAPHISA MAPHISA MAPHISA
|Aurora Capital
|53 Samora Machel Harare CBD Harare
|Blue Streams Bureau De Change
|U13 Upper Ground Floor Joina City Harare Harare
|Bremerhaven Bureau De Change P/L
|63 Leopold Takawira Street Moffat House, Harare CBD Harare
|Bullion Financial Services
|SHOP 3-8 RODENSTREET, MAGABA HARARE
|CABS
|Corner G. Silundika and First Street CBD HARARE
|Canarium Bureau de Change
|60 Speke Avenue Harare Harare
|Cash Twenty Four (PVT) LTD
|15 SHORTHEATH ADDRESS Harare
|123 Nelson Mandela Harare CBD Harare
|10 B Zonke Zizwe Complex Bradfield Bulawayo
|CBZ BANK LIMITED
|5 CAMPBELL RD BORROWDALE HARARE
|5 CAMPBELL RD BORROWDALE HARARE
|8TH AVE /JASON MOYO ST CBD BULAWAYO
|AVONDALE SHOPPING CENTRE AVONDALE HARARE
|7 BEITBRIDGE MALL BEITBRIDGE BEITBRIDGE
|J CHINAMAMANO/LEEDS RD BELMONT BULAWAYO
|751 YORK STREET BINDURA BINDURA
|FIFE ST/10TH AVE BULAWAYO BULAWAYO
|9 MAGAMBA WAY CHINHOYI CHINHOYI
|76C MAIN ST CHIPINGE CHIPINGE
|55 CHIRONGA DRIVE CHIREDZI CHIREDZI
|60 JENJE RD CHITUNGWIZA CHITUNGWIZA
|383 YORK ST CHIVHU CHIVHU
|CRIPPS RD GRANITESIDE HARARE
|960 GOKWE GROWTH POINT GOKWE GOKWE
|63 SOULDAN ST GWANDA GWANDA
|385 CNR R. MUGABE GWERU GWERU
|JAVABU DRIVE HIGHFIELD HARARE
|41 MUKWATI ST CBZ HOUSE KADOMA
|3339 NYAMHUNGA KARIBA KARIBA
|252 KAROI KAROI KAROI
|60 KWAME NKRUMAH AVE CBD HARARE
|6467 KWEKWE KWEKWE KWEKWE
|2137 SECOND ST MARONDERA MARONDERA
|376 R MUGABE WAY MASVINGO MASVINGO
|62 MUTARE RD MSASA HARARE
|276 MUREHWA MUREHWA MUREHWA
|31 SECOND ST MUTARE MUTARE
|26A FARM & CITY MVURWI MVURWI
|83 ROBERT MUGABE RD CBD HARARE
|18 R. MUGABE ST RUSAPE RUSAPE
|57 SAMORA MACHEL AVE CBD HARARE
|SPEKE/ANGWA CBD HARARE
|7 SELOUS AVE CBD HARARE
|PAISLEY RD SOUTHERTON HARARE
|123 GALLERIA COMPLEX VICTORIA FALLS VICTORIA FALLS
|694 TURNER RD ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE
|SPEKE/ANGWA CBD HARARE
|8TH AVE /JASON MOYO ST CBD BULAWAYO
|CLIENTAGE
|29 Mazoe Road CBD Harare
|CONSUMER CREDIT SECURITY PRIVATE LIMITED
|Cnr H. Chitepo/ 8th Avenue CBD Bulawayo
|ContiTouch Technologies PVT LTD TA
|42A Murandy Square, Newlands shopping centre Newlands Harare
|Conticash FX
|Corner 4th and Nelson Mandela HARARE HARARE
|74 Robert Mugabe Way Bulawayo Bulawayo
|75a Herbert Chitepo Street Bulawayo Bulawayo
|18005 Dhlela Way HARARE HARARE
|268, 7th Street Gweru Gweru Gweru
|58 Robert Mugabe Way Kadoma Kadoma
|34 Nelson Mandela Street Kwekwe Kwekwe
|Long Cheng Plaza HARARE HARARE
|Shop No. 10 Roden Close, Magaba, Mbare Mbare HARARE
|16128 Mharapara Road, Shop No. 10 Unit G Chitungwiza Chitungiwza
|29 Robertson Street Masvingo Masvingo
|Nelson Mandela, Michael House HARARE HARARE
|6 Fidelity building Herbert chitepo Mutare Mutare
|23 Robson Manyika Avenue HARARE HARARE
|321 Galleria building Victoria falls Vivtoria Falls
|Stand Number 60 Bedford Road, Sheikmo Royal Village, Avondale HARARE HARARE
|Crediconnect
|1 Letham Road Avondale Harare
|Direct Connect Financial Services
|5 EASTGATE MALL, CNR R. MUGABE AND S. NUJOMA HARARE CBD HARARE
|Doves Financial Services
|159 Felden House Harare Harare
|Easylink Money Transfer
|72-74 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare
|1704A Fife Avenue Avenues Harare
|72-74 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare
|OK Kwame Nkrumah Harare Harare
|32045 Unit G, Makoni Shping Centre Chitungwiza Chitungwiza
|5 Samuriwo Building, Machipisa Machipisa Harare
|Manica Complex Number 92 Manica Complex , Main st and 2nd Avenue CBD
|Panmart 301 Manda St and Chimurenga St CBD Rusape
|Shop 1, Shamrock Building 30 King Goerge rd Avondale Avondale Harare
|104 Fort Street/10th Avenue CBD Bulawayo
|Beverly Building 16 Berverly place, Cnr five street and 10th ave CBD Bulawayo
|Kingstones 61-5th Street CBD Gweru
|R.Mugabe Way Kwekwe, Kwekwe CBD Kwekwe
|39-40 Josiah Tongogara, Masvingo CBD Masvingo
|Ecocash (Private) Limited
|1906 Borrowdale Road Harare Harare
|ELIZABETH FLORIST(PVT) LTD T/A TSD BUREAU DE CHANGE
|SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE CITY CENTER HARARE
|EmpowerBank Bureau De Change
|59 Kwame Nkrumah, Cnr First Street Harare Harare
|Shop 2 Exchange Building, L Takawira/J M Nkomo, Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Tel One Banking Hall, Harare Main Post Office, J Nyerere Way/ N Mandela Avenue Harare
|CA House, 91 Herbert Chitepo Mutare Mutare
|First Floor Trade Centre, J. Tongogara/Hofmeyer Street Masvingo Masvingo
|Excash Bureau De Change
|7 Dungarvan Close Borrowdale Harare
|Excellent Vision Global t/a IExchange Bureau De Change
|1st floor SSC Centre HARARE HARARE
|EXPRESS FINANCIAL SERVICES
|53 SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE
|107 FIFE ST BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO
|FAIR EXCHANGE FINANCIAL SERVICES
|123 KWAME NKRUMAH CBD HARARE
|129 NELSON MANDELA CBD HARARE
140 KWAME NKRUMAH HARARE HARARE
|Fidelity Life Financial Services
|66 Julius Nyerere Way CBD Harare
|Forbes Financial Services
|34 Leopold Takawira CBD Harare
|Fredex Financial Services
|16 – 20 SAMORA MACHEL AVE HARARE
|Shop 6 Aress House, Cnr Innez Terrace and George Silundika Harare
|29 Central Ave, Harare Harare Harare
|117 Lomagundi road harare harare
|Shop 15 Bulawayo Centre Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Sagit House, Cnr 9th Ave and Joshua Nkomo Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Shop 9, First Mutual Centre, 5th Street and Rocert Mugabe Gweru
|Shop 20, First Mutual Centre, Herbert Chitepo Street Mutare
|16-20 SAMORA MACHEL AVE HARARE
|Fundi Tech
|Shop Number 10, Ground Floor Eastgate Shopping Mall Harare
|Fursch Investments
|Borrowdale road Borrowdale Harare
|101 Robert Mugabe Road Harare Harare
|Getbucks Microfinance Bank
|5 CENTRAL AVENUE HARARE HAHARE
|CNR 7TH/ RG MUGABE GWERU GWERU
|CNR 8TH/ FIFE STREET BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO
|CNR S MAZORODZE /ED MNANGAGWA MASVINGO
|64 HERBERT CHITEPO AVENUE MUTARE MUTARE
|24 Princess Drive Newlands Harare
|Inclusive Forex Twenty Four Seven
|31 HEYMAN ROAD, CORNER HEYMAN AND LEOPOLD TAKAWIRA BULAWAYO
|SHOP NUMBER 6 BTWN 9TH AND 10TH AVENUE, FIFE STREET BULAWAYO
|Hillside Shopping Centre, Moffat Road BULAWAYO
|Shop 1 Fitzgerald Building, Lobengula Street GWERU
|90 May Street SHURUGWI SHURUGWI
|Corner Fife Street & 23rd Avenue BULAWAYO
|Corner 12th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo BULAWAYO
|Fife Street Extension BULAWAYO BULAWAYO
|No. 36 Plumtree Rd, Cnr Hanley, Belmont. Bulawayo
|Instant Cash Bureau De Change
|Shop 130 Sam Village Borrowdale Harare
|77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park, Msasa. Amby Harare
|216 THE CHASE GROOMBRIDGE HARARE
|Kaah Express Financial Services
|55 King George road Avondale Harare
|162 Harare Street Harare Harare
|Shopp 8 CIPF building Jason Moyo Street Bulawayo
|50 Second street Mutare Mutare
|52-5th street, shop number 10, 1st floor Moonlight House Gweru
|Shop 17 Nyabadza road, Teecherz Complex Rusape Rusape
|Kuvha Sanchez t/a Kuvacash
|15 Shorthealth Shorthealth Harare
|Lanwood Trading t/a Mega Save
|Valley Fresh Centre Concsession Road Glendale
|Stand 117, Main Road City Centre Mt Darwin
|Stand 117, Industry Road Industry Road Karoi
|70-73 Country Club Road country club Shamva
|Stand No. 8, Chatham Avenue Handsworth Mvurwi
|Metbank Ltd
|3 Central Avenue Harare CBD Harare
|1/2 BAHADAUR CENTRE MAIN STREET CBD GWERU
|3 Central Avenue Harare CBD Harare
|J. Moyo/L. Takawira Miekles Bulawayo CBD Bulawayo
|H.Chitepo Zimre Centre Mutare CBD Mutare
|Michael Mudhausheni Caroline bureau
|corner Samora and sixth street Harare
|MyCash Financial Services
|Block 5 Arundel Office Park, Norfolk Road Harare Harare
|National Building Society
|Samora Machel CBD Harare
|Julius Nyere/Sam Nujoma CBD Harare
|Joshua Nkomo CBD Bulawayo
|Robert Mugabe CBD Gweru
|Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi
|3rd Stree/Aerodrome CBD Mutare
|Robertson Street CBD Masvingo
|NMB Bank Ltd
|Shop No. 105A First Floor Joina City City Centre Harare
|9 Plymouth Road Southerton Harare
|Pa Sangano Complex 20 King George Road Avondale Harare
|77 Amby Drive Msasa Harare
|Shop No 37,38 Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare
|19207 Liberation Legacy Way Borrowdale Harare
|Cnr George Silundika and Leopold Takawira Avenue City Centre Bulawayo
|36 Robert Mugabe Road City Centre Gweru
|Embassy Building 64 Second street and Aerodrome Road City Centre Mutare
|Shop No. 1 Old Mutual Building City Centre Masvingo
|Stand No 469 Magamba Way City Centre Chinhoyi
|OK MONEY WAVE MONEY TRANSFERS
|7 Ramon Road Graniteside Harare
OK Wave Money Transfers Continued
|Stand 138530 Bulawayo Bulawayo
|People’s Own Savings Bank
|Stand Number 22-23 Robert Mugabe Way ZVISHAVANE ZVISHAVANE
|48 Hughes Road MASVINGO MASVINGO
|Slice Complex, 580 Masvingo Road Mvuma Mvuma
|Stand Number 217 4th Avenue Gwanda Gwanda
|Shop 9, Communication And Allied Building Kwekwe Kwekwe
|Cnr 7th Street / Robert Mugabe GWERU GWERU
|Intermarket House Gokwe Gokwe
|1 Landela Complex Victoria falls Victoriafalls
|96 old Border posst road Beitbridge Beitbridge
|hop 3 Ascot Shopping Centre Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Cnr 13th Avenue / Fort Street Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Cnr J Tongogara / 9th Avenu Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Cnr Joshua Nkomo / Leopold Takawira Bulawayo Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Cnr Nelson Mandela / Leopold Takawira Street HARARE HARARE
|Cnr Central Avenue / 3rd Street HARARE HARARE
|Cnr Kaguvi / Jason Moyo KOPJE KOPJE
|Cnr Highfield Road / Lobengula Road Harare Harare
|Shop MP1, Westgate Shopping Centre HARARE HARARE
|68 Nkwame Nkurumah HARARE HARARE
|Shop 3, Highglen Shopping Centre Harare HARARE
|Exhibition park, Harare Showgrounds Harare Harare Harare
|Stand Number 1137, Second Street Marondera Marondera
|Stand Number 50, Oliver Newton Road Mutoko Mutoko
|87 Fred Jameson Avenue Karoi Karoi
|135 Midway Street Chinhoyi Chinhoyi
|336 Robert Mugabe And Fit Square Kadoma Kadoma
|Shop 1 NSSA Complex Bindura Bindura
|274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge Chipinge
|utare Stand Number 4011 1st Avenue Mutare Mutare
|8 Manda Avenue Rusape Rusape
|Chitungwiza Shop 20 Chitungwiza Chitungwiza
|hop 3 Old Mutual Shopping Complex Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Picktalk Investments t/a Metro Peech and Browne
|7448 Welby Road Masvingo Masvingo
|142 Mutare Road Msasa Harare
1 Industrial road,mutare Mutare Mutare
|10 Second Street Mutare Mutare
Stand 20468 Maeresera Road Makoni Chitungwiza
|8 Cobar Street Kwekwe Kwekwe
|16-17 Mateta Road Gokwe Gokwe
|34A Godwin Road Kadoma Kadoma
|701 light Industrial area Zvishavane Zvishavane
|327 Ferreira Road Chipinge Chipinge
|38B Magamba way Chinhoyi Chinhoyi
|592 Baobab Road Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Stand 76/77 Mawungwe Street Rusape Rusape
|19&20 First Street/Appleby Bindura Bindura
|Stand 13748 6th Avenue/Basch road Bulawayo Bulawayo
|346 / 7 Murewa Growth Point Murehwa Murehwa
|1 Harare Road Gweru Gweru
|170 Chiremba Road Hatfield Harare
|40600 Boshoff Drive/Seke Road Sunningdale Harare
|Stand No. 30t, Marondera Township Marondera Marondera
|Stand No. 772, Pamumvuri Bustop Shurugwi Shurugwi
|Plamui Finance Bureau De Change
|44 Sam Nujoma Ashbrittle, Mount Pleasant Harare
|Quality Gas
|705 Midlands Close Waterfalls Harare
|641 Cleveland Msasa Harare
|488 Tillbury Willowvale Harare
|14134 Thornwest Cres ,Steel works Thorngrove Bulawayo
|Belmont road Belmont Bulawayo
|Quest FX (Private) Limited
|GROUND FLOOR, FINSURE HOUSE, CNR SAM NUJOMA STREET (2ND STREET) AND
|Ground floor,SSC building, cnr Sam Nujoma Street and Julius Nyerere Way Central Busines
|ground floor, Throgmorton House,cnr Samora Machel Ave/Julius Nyerere Way Central Bus
|First Floor, CABS Centre,Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue Central Busines
|104 Nigel Philips Avenue Eastlea Harare
|Office number 3, Samora Machel Parkade Central Business District Harare
|Ground floor, CFX House, Samora Machel Avenue Central Business District Harare
|79 Julius Nyerere Way, shop 6 Central Business District Harare
|ground floor, Finance House,60 Speke Avenue Central Business District Harare
|Shop number 3A,ZB Centre,corner 1st street and Kwame Nkrumah Central Business Distric
Quest FX (Private) Limited continued
|main post office, cnr N Mandela/ Julius Nyerere Way Central Business District Harare
|shop 2,Exchange building,cnr L Takawira and J Nkomo Central Business District Bulawayo
|267 Hofmeyer Street, 1st fllor, Trace Centre, Masvingo Central Business District Masvingo
|91 Herbert Chitepo Street Central Business District Mutare
|Rolink Finance
|Office 8 and 10 Ground Floor Karigamombe CBD HARARE
|NRZ Building Shop 3 Ground Floor Bulawayo CBD Bulawayo
|Shop No 11 Sanhanga Building Mutare CBD Mutare
|157 Harare HARARE HARARE
|11 Samora Machel CBD HARARE CBD HARARE
|104 Samora Machel Avenue CBD HARARE HARARE
|corner 3rd and nelson mandela CBD HARARE HARARE
|RGM International Airport Harare Harare
|Sahara Forex Bureau De Change
|103 Gloria’s Close, Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare
|Sahwira Bureau De Change
|18 Park Street Harare Harare
|64 A Jason Moyo Bulawayo Bulawayo
|2211 Impala Ext Beitbridge Beitbridge
|11 Galeria Complex Victoria Falls Victoria Falls
|594 Charles Street Cabs Complex Chegutu Chegutu
|Number 1 Pumalani Gwanda Gwanda
|RGM International Airport Hatfield Harare Harare
|Secure Investments Worldwide Bureau
|De Change
|Suite 3b, Shop 16 Seke North mall Seke Makoni Chitungwiza Chitungwiza
|Send Money Home
|1 Renfew Road, Block 2, First Floor, Tendeseka Office Park Eastlea Harare
|80 Old Mutual House CBD Harare
|63B Jason Moyo Between 5th & 6th Avenue Bulawayo
|1 Renfew Road, Block 2, First Floor, Tendeseka Office Park Eastlea Harare
|66 3rd Street CBD Gweru
|SMH Masvingo Branch, Shop 406-8, N Richards Building, Robert Mugabe Way CBD Masvin
|Shop 6B NSU House Cnr 2nd Street and 1st Avenue Mutare
|5th Avenue CBD Gwanda
|Fort Street Between 6 Avenue and Leopold Takawira Bulawayo
|Stand 745, Mupakwa Street Nyika Nyika
|Stand 469 Madondo Building Mpandawana Gutu
|244/246 Cloet Street Chivhu Chivhu
|584 Masvingo Highway Mvuma Mvuma
|Stand 744 Gweru Road Zvishavane Zvishavane
|Stand 173 Balmain Mashava
|70 Knobthorn Road Chiredzi Chiredzi
|733 Msasa Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Stand 216A Checheche Checheche
|Checheche Sub Office Stand 2203 Phase 1 Checheche
|4695 Dulibadzimu Beitbridge Beitbridge
|Shop 10 and 12 ZESA Complex Beitbridge
|47 Rochdale Nyanga Nyanga
|9 First Street CBD Mutare
|No 1 Liverpool Avenue Nyakamete Sakubva Mutare
|Lucky 7 Store Box 60 Birchenough Bridge Birchenough Bridge
|0 Birchenough Bridge Birchenough Bridge
|Jason Moyo Street Between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue Bulawayo
|Herbet Chitepo Between 6 Avenue and Leopold Takawira Bulawayo
|13th Avenue and Lobengula Street Cnr 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street Bulawayo
|7A Thekwane Road Plumtree Plumtree
|Stand No 125 Tsholotsho Business Centre Tsholotsho
|Kalinda Squire Hwange Hwange
|Maphisa Maphisa Maphisa
|Stand Number 8 Lupane Business Centre Lupane
|Stand 300 Kaani Binga Binga
|147 Fife Avenue Shopping Centre Harare Harare
|216 The Chase Mt Pleasant Harare
|77-79 Amby Drive Letombo Park, Msasa Harare
|Shop 130 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare
|Cnr 4th Street & Oak Street Marondera Marondera
|73 Herbert Chitipo Avenue CBD Mutare
|Stand 192 Enterprise Road Chisipiti Harare
|Stand 585, Sam Levy’s Village Borrowdale Harare
|Stand 192 Mt Pleasant Harare
|Westgate Shopping Centre Westgate Harare
|Samora Machel Avenue, Eastlea
|Shop 12A-14A Avondale Shopping Centre Avondale Harare
|Stand 9063 Second Street, Belgavia Shopping Centre Belravia Harare
|Stand 11248 Marimba, Belvedere Harare
|30 Chiremba Road Hatfield Harare
|Colchester Road Avonlea Harare
|16 6th Avenue Parktown Harare
|10475 First Street Cnr. Nelson Mandela Avenue First Street Harare
|11501 Donnybrook, Kamunhu Shopping Center, Donnybrook Harare
|Stand 10229 Highfield Harare
|Mbare Bus Terminus Mbare Harare
|13 Main Street CBD Mutare
|4000 Herbert Chitepo Street CBD Mutare
|Stand 1155/6 & 1157, No. 18-20 Chipanda Street CBD Masvingo
|Mopani Road CBD Chiredzi
|Stand 101518 Hotel Site, Robert Mugabe Road CBD Zvishavane
|2 Josiah Chinamano Road CBD Bulawayo
|2596 Lobengula Street CBD Bulawayo
|Stand 33019 Luveve Road Enthimbane Bulawayo
|320 Laxmi Building CBD Victoria Falls
|15 Main Street CBD Bindura
Send Money Home Continued
|530 Henry Hartley Avenue CBD Chegutu
|2523 Main Street CBD Kwekwe
|915 Turf Township Ngezi Ngezi
|121 King Street CBD Chegutu
|118 Queen Street CBD Chegutu
|Shop 6 Mkoba 6 Complex Nkomba 6 Gweru
|Stand Number 328, Maboleni B/C Maboleni Lower Gweru
|Stand 12, No, 24 Herbet Chitepo CBD Kadoma
|10 72 Cameroon Square CBD Kadoma
|Stand Number 19006/11 Mbizo Town Center Mbizo 4 Kwekwe
|3 Venturas Building, Off Robert G Mugabe Way CBD Kwekwe
|977 Cobar Street Kwekwe Kwekwe
|Stand 1028, Gokwe Centre Gokwe Centre Gokwe
|12 Mateta Road Gokwe Centre Gokwe
|2933 Mapfungautsi Gokwe, Chitekete Chitekete Gokwe
|Stand Number 889 Turf Growth Point Ngezi
|19 Jimayi Complex Nembudziya Nembudziya
|444 Musgrave Road Redclif Redclif
|Stand Number 103 Sanyati Sanyati
|83A 2nd Street CBD Bindura
|Stand 41 & 62, Masonic Lane CBD Chinhoyi
|29 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyo
|64 Nyamhunga Kariba Township Kariba
|2 Roseway Road Karoi Karoi
|117 Industry Road Karoi Karoi
|116 Main Street Mount Darwin Mount Darwin
|Number 73 Murombedzi Murombedzi Murombedzi
|2 and 3 Chatham Road Mvurwi Mvurwi
|TM Complex Norton Norton
|Chidziva Building Mhondoro Mubaira Mhondoro Mubaira Mhondoro Mubaira
|Stand 276 Guruve Guruve
|Stand # 2170 Mega Mart Food Wedza Growth Point Wedza
|Stand 2141/2, cnr. Sheffield/Nyaguwe Road Marondera Marondera
|Stand Number 8 & 9 Park Road Macheke Macheke
|31 4th Street, CBD Marondera
|Stand Number 246 Mangwende Road, Mapereke Complex Murehwa Murehwa
|Shop number 398 Chinzanga, Mutoko
|PO Box 36 Nyamapanda Nyamapanda Nyamapanda
|71-73 Country Club Road Town Centre Shamva
|Mutawatawa Business Centre Mutawatawa Mutawatawa
|Stand 2069 Cameron Square CBD Kadoma
|915 Turf Township Ngezi Ngezi
|19 & 20 First Street/Appleby Appleby CBD Bindura
|142 Mutare Road Msasa Harare
|346 / 7 Murewa Growth Point Murewa Growth Point Murehwa
|Stand 13748, 6th Avenue Extension/Basch Street CBD Bulawayo
|1 Harare Road CBD Gweru
|30t Marondera Township Marondera Township Marondera
|701 Light Industrial Area Light Industry Zvishavane
|1 Industrial Road Mutare Mutare
|10 Second Street CBD Mutare
|40600 Sunningdale Corner Seke Road/Boshoff Drive Harare
|Stand 76/77 Mawungwe Street Rusape
|8 Cobar Street CBD Kwekwe
|38B Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi
|592 Baobab Road CBD Chiredzi
|Stand No. 772 PaMumvuri Bus Stop Shurugwi
|179 Chiremba Road Harare Harare
|7448 Welby Road CBD Masvingo
|327 Ferreira Road CBD Chipinge
|16-17 Mateta Road Gokwe Centre Gokwe
|34A Godwin Road CBD Kadoma
|Stand 20468 Maeresera Road Makoni Chitungwiza
|Corner Waverley & Wingrove Roads Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Stand 482 Zaka Jerera
|Stand 16 Tynwald South Harare
|88A Coventry Road Rusape Rusape
|Smart Exchange
|90 Kelvin Road South Graniteside Harare
|1 Falice Avenue Msasa Harare
|3 Induna Complex, Simon Mazorodze Waterfalls Harare
|15 First Street Mutare Mutare
|3rd Floor Charter House, Cnr L /Takawira & Fort street Bulawayo Bulawayo
|46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue Harare Harare
|Cabs Building, Simon Mazorodze Masvingo Masvingo
|55 Five Street, Moonlight House Gweru Gweru
|5662, CAIPF Kwekwe Centre, Old Railway Road Kwekwe Kwekwe
|13A Robert Mugabe Rd Bindura Bindura
|Stand 254 Posselt Marondera Marondera
|50 Herbert Chitepo Mutare Mutare
|Cnr R Mugabe & Ireland Road Zvishavana Zvishavane
|256-146 Commercial Street Chinhoyi Chinhoyi
|Stand B61 Chiolonga Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi
|Stand 235 Chigambadzi Complex Murehwa Murehwa
|356 Main Street, Office, Huge Variety Centre Chivhu Chivhu
|22 Fereday Drive Harare Harare
|13 ROBERT MUGABE WAY MAIN STREET BINDURA
|Steward Bank
|first floor Joina City Building Crn Jason Moyo and Julius Nyerere Harare Harare
|Shop 25-27 Eastgate Complex Crn Third street and Robert Mugabe Harare Harare
Steward Bank Continued
|7 King George, Corner King George and Lanark Avondale Harare
|Shop number 7 Samy Levy Village Borrowdale Harare
|88 Churchill Avenue Gunhill Harare
|49-51Second Street Mutare Mutare
|22 Robert Mugabe Masvingo Masvingo
|Bambanani Center, Crn Jason Moyo and Ninth Avenue Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Shop 6 and 7 Sorpes Arcade Vic Falls Victoria Falls Victoria Falls
|Shop Number 5 Fifth Street First Mutual Building Gweru Gweru
|79 Livingstone Avenues Harare
|Terryfin Currency Solutions
|Kwameh & Julius Nyerere Harare Harare
|130 – 2nd Avenue, Business Hub, Showgrounds Belvedere West Harare
|2nd avenue Showgrounds Harare
|Trolleycom Finance
|45 Samora Machel Avenue Harare CBD Harare
|Victoria Falls Bureau de change
|1 ENDEAVOUR CRESCENT MT PLEASANT HARARE
|7 DOWNIE STREET BELGRAVIA HARARE
|67 SAMORA MACHEL aVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE
|67 SAMORA MACHEL AVENUE HARARE CBD HARARE
|12 HIGHFIELD ROAD SOUTHERTON HARARE
|CNR JASON MOYO AVENUE/ 12TH AVENUE BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO
|32 CORONATION DRIVE HWANGE HWANGE
|ZESA PENSION FUND COMPLEX, SHOP 8B BEITBRIDGE BEITBRIDGE
|SHOP 6 GALLERIA COMPLEX VICTORIA FALLS VICTORIA FALLS
|23 ROBERT MUGABE STREET MASVINGO CBD MASVINGO
|SHOP 1 GROUND FLOOR FIDELITY LIFE CENTRE MUTARE CBD MUTARE
|61 ROBERT MUGABE WAY GWERU CBD GWERU
|61 ROBERT MUGABE WAY KWEKWE CBD KWEKWE
|84 ROBERT MUGABE WAY ZVISHAVANE CBD ZVISHAVANE
|92 MUTARE ROAD MSASA HARARE
|STAND 58 MAIN STREET BINDURA CBD BINDURA
|1 VERNON CROOKES ROAD TRIANGLE CHIREDZI
|5657 CHILONGA DRIVE CHIREDZI CHIREDZI
|CNR JASON MOYO AVENUE/ 12TH AVENUE BULAWAYO CBD BULAWAYO
|470 MAGAMBA WAY CHINHOYI CHINHOYI
|1 ENDEAVOUR CRESCENT HARARE HARARE
|79 Julius Nyerere Way Harare CBD Harare
|Wealthluc Financial
|Shop 82 Longcheng Plaza Harare Harare
|ZB Bank Ltd
|Shop 52 & 53 RG Mugabe Airport Hatfield Harare
|21 Natal Road Avondale Harare
|34 Sam Levy Village Borrowdale Harare
|NO 28 R Mugabe Street Bindura Bindura
|39 R Mugabe Way ZB Complex Masvingo
|1 Stadium Road Hwange Hwange
|Stand No 362/3 Gutu Gutu
|20 Herbet Chitepo Street Rusape Rusape
|21 Natal Road Avondale Harare
|255 Livingstone Way Victoria Falls Victoria Falls
|Stand No 114 Murombedzi Murombedzi Murombedzi Growth Point
|Cnr R Mugabe & Chinhoyi Street CBD Harare
|69 7th Street R Mugabe Way CBD Gweru
|No 42 R Mugabe CBD Kadoma
|90 RG Mugabe Way CBD Kwekwe
|6 Riverside Walk Mall Avondale Harare
|Valley Shopping Centre Concession Glendale
|10 Burmingham Road Belmont Bulawayo
|6 Beit Street CBD Shurugwi
|Stand No 636 Nyamhunga Kariba
|Shop No 8 NSSA Complex CBD Gwanda
|No90 Colleen Bawn Gwanda
|No 5 Old Mutual Complex Town Centre Chitungizw
|70 Colonnade Building Mutare Road Msasa Harare
|No 2 Douglas Road Workington Harare
|Cnr Fife and 10th Avenue CBD Bulawayo
|Shop MK5 Westgate Complex Westgate Harare
|15 George Silundika Ave cnr First Street CBD Harare
|Cnr Samora Machel & Rotten Row CBD Harare
|No 99-100 Longchen Plaza Belvedere Harare
|83 Mindhood Road Chisipite Harare
|Cnr Harare & Hospital Road CBD Mt Darwin
|Stand No3 CBD Karoi
|47 Magamba Way CBD Chinhoyi
|Flat No 2 Vernon Crokes Court CBD Triangle
|Shop No 6 Old Mutual Complex Mhondoro Ngezi Turf
|18 Rochadale CBD Nyanga
|50 Ash Street The Green Marondera
|88 Herbet Chitepo Street CBD Mutare
|89 R G Mugabe Way CBD Zvishavane
|350 Chilonga Drive Chiredzi Chiredzi
|42 Granite Road CBD Beitbridge
|No 47 Highglen Complex Highglen Harare
|Guest House Drive Mwenezana Estates Mwenezana
|Bay 1 No 428 Malna Complex Ruwa Harare
|ZIMBABWE WOMEN’S MICROFINANCE BANK LTD
|Ground Floor Trust Towers Building 56-60 Samora Machel Avenue Harare Harare
|ZIMEXPRESS BUREAU DE CHANGE
|PRINCESS/ BURTON ROAD BELVEDERE HARARE
|SAM LEVYS VILLAGE BORROWDALE HARARE
|PRINCE EDWARD STREET KENSINGTON HARARE
ZIMEXPRESS BUREAU DE CHANGE Continued
|196 MUTARE ROAD MSASA HARARE
|ZIMPOST
|CNR MAYOR URIMBO AND GEORGE SILUNDIKA WAY HARARE HARARE HARARE
|8 R.Mugabe Way,Cnr Post Rd. Mutare Town
|7th Street and R.Mugabe Rd Gweru Town
|1646 Hughes Street. Masvingo Town
|Main Street/ 8th Avenue Bulawayo Town
|Murewa Growth Point Murewa Town
|159 King George Road Chegutu Town
|Kariba Heights Business Centre kariba Town
|360 Roseway Karoi Karoi Town
|Stand number 32 Chirundu Chirundu Town
|370 Corn Market Street Norton Norton Town
|Lupane st Lupane Town
|No’ 4 Kingsway Plumtree Town
|Stand No. 218220,Gwanda Gwanda Town
|98 Park Avenue, Beitbridge Beitbridge Town
|1 Coronation Drive Hwange Town
|Stand No. 362/3/4 York Street Chivhu Town
|Cnr Chilonga &Mopani Drive Chiredzi Town
|Stand No. 274 Main Street Chipinge Chipinge Town
|Zurich Bureau De Change
|1st floor Malvern cnr , Second and Selous Harare Harare
|88 A cr fort street and leopard takawaira (tradegold) Center Bulawayo Bulawayo
|Proex
|2nd Floor, The Law Society House 46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
|Lord House, 1st floor
|Virtual Bureau De Change
|79 Julius Nyerere Way Harare CBD Harare
|Celestial Finance
|6167 Mangwende Drive Eats, Old Highfield, Harare
|64 Cambridge Drive, Greendale North, Harare
|1 Gukwe Village, Juru, Domboshava
|31 Cosham Avenue, Borrowdale, Hre
|Campion Forex Services t/a Hand2hand
|Harare Road Port
|Raffles Investments t/a BEST FX
|3 Sam Marino, Ansdell, Close, Humepark, Bulawayo
|Golden Knot Financial Services
|104 Samora Machel, Avenue
|Netone Bureau de Change
|16th Floor Kopje Plaza Building, 01 Jason Moyo, Harare
|Swift Global Services
|Office 14 Bradfield Shopping Complex, Hillside Road, Bulawayo
|XTENDA FINANCE
|58 Nelson Mandela Street, Harare
|SWISHMENT INVESTMENTS
|50 Hogerty Hill Borrowdale, Harare
|MACSHERP
|10 Chimoi Road Kadoma
|6298 Monington Kadoma
|Plot 28 Safago Farm Shurugwi
|13 Adlam East view, Kadoma
