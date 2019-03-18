Drama At Court: Prosecutor Team And Witnesses Didn’t Turn Up For The Trial Of POTRAZ Boss

Drama is going on right now at the Harare Magistrate court concerning the trial of POTRAZ’s boss, Gift Machengete. The POTRAZ Director General’s trail was supposed to have started at 9 am today but apparently, the prosecutor team and the key witness haven’t made their presence available at the courthouse. Instead, it’s only the defense team that’s present. Click here to know the charges the POTRAZ boss is facing.

advertisement

As a result, the trial has further been postponed to 11: 30 this morning. This postponement follows last week’s postponement which saw Dr. Gift Machengete failing to attend the inauguration if the ITU conference. His failure to attend was also attributed to the court’s failure to process his request (of postponing the trial before the ITU conference) in a timely manner.

Today’s episode seems to have got the better of the Director General’s coolness who expressed his anger by saying to lawyers and journalists:

advertisement

I will wait for 1130, I want justice to prevail . I cannot be intimidated by mafia gangs . I have national duties to perform and will do that without fear or favor

Gift Machengete POTRAZ Gift Kallisto Machengete is a Zimbabwean company executive who is currently the Director General at Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. Dr. Machengete is also the former director of finance and administration in the Central Intelligence Organisation. Read More About Gift Machengete The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe POTRAZ) is the regulatory authority of Zimbabwe's telecommunications sector and was established in terms of the country's Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05. POTRAZ was established in February 2001 Read More About POTRAZ

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.