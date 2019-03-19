To Donate Towards Cyclone Idai Relief Here Are Your Options – Every Contribution Counts

Zimbabweans have really come together in facing the devastating effect of the tropical cyclone Idai which has affected a lot of people in Manicaland, Zimbabwe’s eastern province. The UN describes this as the worst natural disaster in Southern Africa ever.

Almost a hundred Zimbabweans had been confirmed dead at the time of publishing this. thousands of homes have been destroyed or partially destroyed and about 600 families have been left completely left homeless. Citizens from across the country and others outside the country have involved themselves in offering relief.

Here are some of the initiatives that you can contribute to:

Monetary contributions

Zimbabwe Cyclone Relief on GoFundMe (Ideal for Offshore Contributions). https://www.gofundme.com/zimbabwe-cyclone-relief

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ecocash Biller code 320041. Econet has pledged to match dollar for dollar all individual contributions made towards this cause. Contribute on *151*2*1*320041*Amount#

NetOne OneMoney Shortcode: *111*2*1*4*19707#

Alpha Media Holdings via EcoCash. *151*2*2*104628*Amount# (ZimInd Publishers)

ONEchurch via EcoCash *151*2*2*151449*Amount# (One Church)

ONEchurch via bank: Account Name: Highlands Presbyterian Church. Acc No: 1003090427. Northridge Park.

In kind contributions

Thousands of people in Chimanimani, Chipinge and other areas need food, clothing, medical supplies and other essentials. There are organisations that are collecting such in kind contributions. It’s important to bear in mind that these families are probably going to need a lot of support for quite some time as some of them have to start from the ground up to build livelihoods and homes.

Here are places where you can drop off your contributions:

Harare

Any Econet Shop

Miracle Missions: Highlands Presbyterian Church. 112 Enterprise Road, Highlands

Highlands Presbyterian Church. 112 Enterprise Road, Highlands Eat Out Movement: 3 Allan Wilson Avenue. Greater Avenues

3 Allan Wilson Avenue. Greater Avenues ONEchurch: 15 De noon Road, Avondale

15 De noon Road, Avondale Chisipite Senior School: (Front Office on Monday 18 March) All items to be dropped off by Tuesday, 19 March

(Front Office on Monday 18 March) All items to be dropped off by Tuesday, 19 March Jah Prayzah Offices, 31 Herbert Chitepo Harare

Bulawayo:

Any Eonet Shop

45 Moffat Ave Hillside (Along Burnside road) Or call 0773 103 262 they will come and pick your donation.

Whole Zimbabwe

Any Econet Shop

Any TelOne Exchange Call toll free 08002000

Please note, if there are any ongoing campaigns not listed here that you know, let us know in the comments and we will vet them and add them.

