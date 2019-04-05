5 Android Apps To Block Annoying Calls (And SMSs)

It can be quite annoying when someone is constantly calling you and you don’t want to answer the call. Fortunately, you can always block a number on your phone using third-party apps. You will not receive any calls or text messages from the blocked number. Although, some Android phones do offer this feature built-in, many don’t. So, your best bet is to use a third-party app to do the job for you. Just take your pick from the following 5 apps and start living a life without any annoying phone interruptions.

Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus

Avast the renowned Antivirus program also offers SMS and Call block feature in its mobile app. Although, Avast offers a premium version with more security, its not necessary to have that version as the call block feature is available in the free version as well.

All you can do is create a manual blacklist to block calls. This options is only good if you are already using Avast mobile security, so you won’t have to download another app. Furthermore, it also comes from a trusted developer, if you have trust issues, then you can use this app to block calls.

Download it here

Call Blocker FREE

Call Blocker FREE is a completely free app with no ads at all. It allows you to block both SMS, MMS and calls. You can specify numbers to block from your contacts, call registry and message registry. It also has different methods to avoid picking a phone call- you can hang up, answer hang up and silent the call. On top of being able to black unknown numbers, Call Blocker Free allows you to receive a notification for the blocked calls.

Download it here

Calls Blacklist

Calls Blacklist is a call and SMS blocker. The app will let you block calls from contacts, call registry and messages registry. You can also configure the app to block calls/numbers with specific digits in them. If you are afraid that the provided filters may accidently block an important number, then you can also add those numbers to whitelist to never block them.

Download it here

Mr. Number

Mr. Number is a free call blocker app that allows you to block up to 20 contacts. If you want to block more than 20 numbers then you have to pay. The app also gives you a list of numbers or calls that you have previously blocked in recent days.

Download it here

Truecaller

Truecaller is well know for its service of identifying unknown callers. However the you can use the app to even block those annoying fellas. If you want to block the number, you simply search for it and tap block.

Download it here

