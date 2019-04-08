Your Phone Has Virus? Try These 5 Antivirus Apps To Clean It

Some people do not believe anti-virus apps are necessary, but I have heard many people complaining or suspecting that their phone or memory card has been hit with a virus. But having a decent anti-virus app won’t do you any harm and will likely spare you having to pay someone to get your device cleaned.

Android is the number one operating system in the world, making it a big and obvious target for virus. As a result, Android antivirus apps are many, but only a few are worth using. Some are free, but for the best protection, you will need to pay a monthly or yearly fee. Anyway, I have just listed 5 apps that I believe are best when it comes to cleaning and protect your phone from malware.

AVG AntiVirus

AVG Free offers the basics like antivirus, and anti-malware. In addition to these, AVG features an anti-theft mode that allows you to track your phone if it is stolen or lost. This feature is available for both free and paid users. Not to mention that the app allows you to monitor data usage, battery health and storage and more.

Download it here

Avast Mobile Security

Avast offers all the same antivirus, anti-malware, phishing, and virus-scanning and cleanin function. You get a virus scanner, virus removal, protector, and even firewall which give you total control for staying clean. And also, it provides you with a Find My Phone function too which tracks your phone when it’s stolen.

Download it here

ESET Mobile Security

Not only does the ESET automatically scan for malware and malicious activity, but it also supports the Find My Phone feature, call and SMS blocking. It even has a built-in training course for mobile security and good practices. It starts off by offering you a free 30-day trial first and later on you pay to get the best of it- that’s for your device to be totally cleaned.

Download it here

MalwareBytes

Next up is MalwareBytes. This app scans for viruses and malware, and detects ransomware, and phishing attacks. Not to mention that it also detects suspicious links which helps to avoid visiting virus-ridden sites. It’s completely free for the the scanning, cleaning and protection, but the extra features like tracking your phone when its stolen comes at a certain price.

Download it here



Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus

Kaspersky is another well-regarded security app with plenty of useful tools and functions. Some of its features include anti-malware protection, locating a stolen device, privacy mode that allows you to secure your apps and data, call and SMS blocking. It also features a pro version which adds extra functionality on top of the free offering.

Download it here

Because there are so many anti-virus apps on the Google Play store, it’s quite possible I have left out your some good antivirus, so do tell me about it in the comment section below.

