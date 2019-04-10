Opera has launched Opera 60 desktop browser, codenamed Reborn 3, with Web 3 support, cryptowallet, VPN, and ad blocker. As O
Essentially, Opera’s Reborn 3 wants to take your desktop browsing to a new level by introducing features which includes Web 3 support and a crypto-wallet, allowing you to browse and access applications on the Ethereum blockchain also known as Decentralized Apps (Dapps).
Speaking of wallets, one of the more innovative features in it has come up with is the clever syncing of the crypto wallet in its Reborn 3 browser with the one in its mobile browser for Android, ensuring that wallet keys never leave users’ smartphones. Thus, whenever users need to identify themselves to a Web 3.0.
Other features
Other features include a built-in VPN for privacy and ad blocker for faster browsing, the ability to send what you are browsing on your PC to your mobile device using the “Send to My Flow” feature, screenshot a website, and messenger integration in the sidebar for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Watch how the browser works:
One thought on “Opera Launches The First Desktop Browser With A Built-in Cryptowallet”
Opera has come on board.