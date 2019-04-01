advertisement

ZOL Now Giving Their Roku Box For Free

ZOL Now Giving Their Roku Box For Free

Posted by Garikai Dzoma

When ZOL hiked their internet prices they also mentioned the fact that they would be giving out their Roku Powered Kwese Play Box to qualifying customers for free together with 12 months iFlix.

Well today is 1 April, and no this is not one of those cliche April Fools jokes. Starting today if you are an unlimited home account customer you can visit your nearest ZOL retailer and claim your free box. Please note this offer does not apply to Business Customers with unlimited packages nor does it apply to those with uncapped home packages.

Kwese Play Box Unboxing

My colleague has done an unboxing of this box

My colleague was obviously impressed during this unboxing. I am the skeptical one. I am going to take this box for a spin and sometime towards the end of the week I am going to come back with my review.

One thought on “ZOL Now Giving Their Roku Box For Free

  1. even free, these things are still a waste of time. Kwese have handicapped it so badly, thats its literally useless if you’re not paying for Kwese TV. unless you like youtube or as a limited media player of course.

