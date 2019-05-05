5 Google Play Store Alternatives For Huawei Users

With Google suspending business with Huawei and essentially preventing future Huawei handsets from accessing Google services, it has highlighted a problem that should be taken seriously: what should users do if they ever find themselves being unable to access the Google Play Store?

advertisement

The good news is that if you didn’t already know, there are actually quite a few Play Store alternatives out there in which you can find apps on. However, the selection of apps might not be as varied compared to the Play Store.

That being said, I should also caution you that there is also no guarantee that all the apps you download will be safe and free from malware. As such, it’s probably best to exercise caution when downloading apps, check the reviews, and see if there are any red flags before downloading.

advertisement

APK Mirror

APKMirror, as the name suggests, acts as sort of a mirror to the Play Store in the sense that the APKs downloaded from the website are updateable through the Play Store, which means that you don’t need to worry about compatibility and future updates.

It also does away with geo-restrictions meaning that apps that are locked to a certain country or region can still be downloaded and installed on your device.

GetJar

GetJar is one of the oldest app stores in existence. Founded back in 2004, it plays home to many Android apps that you can download for free. As I said, some of these stores might not always have access to the same apps as the Play Store, and GetJar is actually a perfect example of that.

Amazon Appstore

For those who were unaware, Amazon actually has its own App Store. which was launched in 2011. The store has a selection of both paid-for and free apps for users. The apps on Amazon’sApp store are definitely free of malware so you need not have any qualms to use the apps.

F-Droid

While the Play Store might be home to a ton of mainstream apps, if you are looking for something a little different, F-Droid could be it. What makes F-Droid unique is the fact that it is populated by apps that are free and open source. What this means is that if you are a developer, you can actually download these apps, take a peek at their code, and then create modded or forked versions of it yourself.

Granted, some of these apps might not necessarily have the same polish that one might expect from a big-time developer, but there could be something there for you.

Uptodown

Uptodown is an app store which is not only home to Android apps, but also apps on other platforms like iOS, Mac, Windows, and so on. Its design also seems to mirror the Play Store. Unfortunately, the number of apps that are available pales in comparison to what the Play Store offers. But for the most part, you should be able to find what you need or something similar.

It also has its own malware scanner built into the store, which means that generally speaking, most apps on it should be free of malware (but you should probably take the necessary precautions anyway).

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares