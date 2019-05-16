Buying NetOne, Telecel And Other Airtime On WhatsApp Is Now Too Easy

Too easy? Yes. Here’s all you need to do:

advertisement

Send one word: Airtime to Techzim Market WhatsApp number 0719696102

The Techzim Market bot will reply to you with instructions on how to buy airtime of any network using EcoCash.

Follow the instructions which are simply to send a message in this format: Amount#NumberToRecharge#EcocashNumber e.g 1#0712000111#0772777888

Check your EcoCash phone to confirm the transaction by entering your PIN. It doesn’t matter whether your EcoCash line is in a kambudzi phone or is in the same phone you are using for WhatsApp.

You can do all the above in one quick shortcut move: Simply click here.

When we started experimenting with selling airtime over WhatsApp we were charging a 5c fee because we were using an expensive sandbox platform. Now we are using our own platform and no we do not charge anything extra for the convenience of buying airtime via WhatsApp.

advertisement

Look out for exciting promotions from time to time via the WhatsApp platform.

Need a demo? Watch this short clip:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 5 Shares