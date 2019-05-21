Google Is Using Your Gmail Account To Track Your Purchases

Google’s business model relies on the information gathered from its users, so they don’t miss any opportunity of harvesting data and information from its users as much as possible.

advertisement

Apparently, Google tracks plenty of what you shop online, even if you obtain it someplace else, like in an eCommerce store or from Amazon.

Google uses Gmail to keep track of your purchases, whether they are online or offline.

advertisement

A page in your Gmail account “Purchases” holds the list of things you’ve bought from years.

Google insists that the list is only visible to the individuals and google doesn’t use this for targeted ads. A Google spokesperson said:

To help you stay updated with your purchases, subscriptions and books, we have created a private page which can be only seen by you.

You can delete all the information from your Gmail, but there is no easy option available for it as there is no mass-delete option provided. Instead, you have to manually check and delete each item.

According to Google’s privacy page, only you can see your purchase. But it says that the information about your purchases may also be saved in other Google services that you can delete in a separate activity page.

It is still unclear why Google tracks that information through Gmail and stores it in a “Purchasing” page,especially after it said that it don’t even use it for ads.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares