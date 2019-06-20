Rapid Tickets Allows You To Buy Tickets For Movies, Sports, Transport & Other Events Using USSD

advertisement

e-Ticketing is pretty convenient. Now that data has become so much more expensive, the next logical step would be the ability to get those tickets on your phone without using your data. Rapid Tickets is doing exactly that by offering their tickets through USSD.

The ticketing platform allows you to get tickets for the following:

Castle Lager PSL fixtures

Movies (Ster-Kinekor)

Bus/Air tickets

Events

Cricket fixtures

Follow these steps to purchase your ticket pic.twitter.com/JEEf9rYJYt — Rapid Tickets (@RapidTicketsZW) June 1, 2019

All of these are made available on their USSD platform which you access by dialling *127#

Avoiding the app route is justified once you consider that the resources that would go into an application might be unnecessary when you can opt for USSD which covers all mobile devices. No need to bother choosing which platform to develop for when there’s a solution that works across the board already.

