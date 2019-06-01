advertisement

ZOL Increases Its RTGS Prices Again

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

ZOL has increased it’s RTGS dollar prices again in less than months. I can’t blame them, the economy is in shambles such that the RTGS dollar is losing its value virtually every week. It’s really that bad.

I’m not sure if we should keep on saying that ZOL “has increased prices” rather than saying it “has adjusted its pricing in line with the changing value of RTGS dollar”. However, ZOL introduced USD prices for its packages which are (expected to be) more stable than RTGS prices. Just take a look at the new RTGS prices:

Fibroniks

PackageNew Price (RTGS)
Lite$134
Basic$180
Family$411
Family Entertainment (Uncapped)$688
Modern Family (Uncapped)$918.50
Turbo pack (Uncapped)$1565

Wibroniks

PackageNew Price (RTGS)
2 gig$23.50
3 gig$28
5 gig$55.50
15 gig$92.50
20 gig$106.50
30 gig$166.50
60 gig$272.50
100 gig$402
Uncapped$545

VSAT

PackageNew Price (RTGS)
Bronze$669
Silver$831
Gold$1315.50
Business Plus$2031
Basic (Uncapped)$365
Platinum (Uncapped)$3508
Enterprise backup (Uncapped)$531

