ZOL Increases Its RTGS Prices Again

ZOL has increased it’s RTGS dollar prices again in less than months. I can’t blame them, the economy is in shambles such that the RTGS dollar is losing its value virtually every week. It’s really that bad.
I’m not sure if we should keep on saying that ZOL “has increased prices” rather than saying it “has adjusted its pricing in line with the changing value of RTGS dollar”. However, ZOL introduced USD prices for its packages which are (expected to be) more stable than RTGS prices. Just take a look at the new RTGS prices:
Fibroniks
|Package
|New Price (RTGS)
|Lite
|$134
|Basic
|$180
|Family
|$411
|Family Entertainment (Uncapped)
|$688
|Modern Family (Uncapped)
|$918.50
|Turbo pack (Uncapped)
|$1565
Wibroniks
|Package
|New Price (RTGS)
|2 gig
|$23.50
|3 gig
|$28
|5 gig
|$55.50
|15 gig
|$92.50
|20 gig
|$106.50
|30 gig
|$166.50
|60 gig
|$272.50
|100 gig
|$402
|Uncapped
|$545
VSAT
|Package
|New Price (RTGS)
|Bronze
|$669
|Silver
|$831
|Gold
|$1315.50
|Business Plus
|$2031
|Basic (Uncapped)
|$365
|Platinum (Uncapped)
|$3508
|Enterprise backup (Uncapped)
|$531
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/EnkR09pi9CIGPYKvdXrLIp
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.