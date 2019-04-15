Pay Your DStv Subscription In RTGS Dollars

With the current confusion around currencies in Zimbabwe, it’s not easy to pay for your DStv subscriptions to Multichoice. If you don’t have US Dollars in your hands in Zimbabwe or you don’t have relatives in South Africa who can make payments for you (for South African registered accounts), you will miss out on all those engaging programmes on DStv. But not anymore, you can now simply pay in RTGS Dollars right here on Techzim.

How do you pay for your subscription on RTGS Dollars?

To pay for your DStv in RTGS dollars follow these simple steps:

Visit or click the following link: www.techzim.co.zw/product/dstv-by-ecocash/

Select the package you want

Enter the SmartCard number for your DStv (SmartCard number not account number)

account number) Enter the surname of the DStv Account Holder

Enter your WhatsApp number so we can notify you when your DStv is now online

ZIPIT the amount for your selected bouquet to the Techzim account given

Upload a screenshot of the ZIPIT proof of payment

Click Buy

After verifying your transaction, we will credit your account at the times given below and notify you via WhatsApp.

How much do you pay?

Currently, we are using a USD to RTGS rate of 5.0. Our transaction fee is RTGS$6 only. Below is a table showing how we calculate what you pay for each package:

Bouquet USD Price In RTGS Processing Fee (RTGS) Total You Pay Lite US$7.00 $35.00 $6.00 $41.00 Access US$11.00 $55.00 $6.00 $61.00 Family US$17.00 $85.00 $6.00 $91.00 Compact US$25.00 $125.00 $6.00 $131.00 Compact + US$40.00 $200.00 $6.00 $206.00 Premier US$65.00 $325.00 $6.00 $331.00 Xtra View (Add on) US$11.00 $55.00 - $55.00 PVR (Add on) US$11.00 $55.00 - $55.00

How long does it take till your account is activated?

If you pay before 09:30 your account will be credited by 10:00

If you pay between 09:30 and 12:30 it will be credited by 13:00

If you pay between 12:30 and 3:30 it will be credited by 16:00

If you pay after 15:30 it will be credited by 10:00 the next day

N:B All the above are during the work week, Monday to Friday

We also have an option for paying in US Dollars. If you want to use US dollars, then click or follow this link: www.techzim.co.zw/product/dstv-in-usd/

