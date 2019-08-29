advertisement

Econet Hikes Data & WhatsApp Bundles Prices Again In August.

Econet broadband, Out of Bundle browsing,
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Hi, Bad morning Econet users. You now have to shell out an additional bucks to buy data, WhatsApp and SMS bundles. Here are the new prices:

Data bouquets

DailyWeeklyMonthly

Social media bouquets

Daily bouquetsWeekly bouquetsMonthly bouquets

It’s noteworthy that this is the second time Econet has increased it’s prices this month. As the Zimbabwea Dollar continue to lose it’s value on a weekly basis, Econet (and everybody) is forced to increase it’s prices to make sure that it’s not receiving peanuts for it’s offerings. Expect Telecel and Netone to introduce new-increased prices in less than a month.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

