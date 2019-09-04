advertisement

4 Thieves Caught After Stealing Batteries At Econet’s Base Station

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Four thieves were caught by the police after they had stolen 24 batteries at an Econet Booster, thanks to a vigilant security guard. According to a post on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Republic Police:

With Econet now installing expensive Tesla Powerwall batteries, the risk has never been higher. To date, Econet has installed 520 Powerwall batteries at its base stations countrywide. Apparently, the mobile network operator needs more of these security guards to save the day.

