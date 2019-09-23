The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
Hwindi has just introduced a pricing structure. From now on, the ride-hailing start-up quotes it’s prices in USD but the rides will be payable in Zim Dollars. To introduce the the pricing structure, Hwindi took advantage of a provision in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act that allows businesses to quote prices using a “stable currency” and then get paid with the only legal tender, which is Zim Dollar.
Essentially, your bill for a Hwindi ride will be presented in US Dollars but when it comes to paying it up, you will use Zim Dollars. The amount paid in Zim Dollars will be determined by the prevailing rate of exchange of USD to Zim Dollars on the interbank market. For instance, if the Hwindi app tells you that your journey cost $4 US Dollars, using Agribank’s today’s rate of $14.251 per US Dollar, you will pay ZWL $57.
This new pricing structure allows Hwindi to sidestep the hussle of having to tweak it’s prices every now and then as US Dollars’ value is more stable than Zim Dollars.
3 thoughts on “Hwindi Starts Quoting Prices In US Dollars But You Can Still Pay In Zim Dollars”
Can someone from Hwindi or someone knowledgeable explain to me why Hwindi would quote their prices in USD yet they neither export nor import? Why not just periodically adjust prices as fuel prices are adjusted?
The ignorance in the comment section is often exhausting
If you don’t have an answer you can just keep quiet. A genuine question was asked there. You accuse others of ignorance but fail to provide enlightenment to the accused. You are poor financially and intellectually.