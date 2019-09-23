Illegally Streaming Live Sports? You Might Have Some Problems Down The Line

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

The EPL is back along with the Champions League and the Rugby World Cup. For sports fans who can’t afford to subscribe for DStv, a simple alternative is turning to illegal streams of whatever sport you like. It’s less expensive and at times the quality rivals that of DStv (without the convenience of course).

These ‘alternative’ methods have some consequences that sports fans should keep in mind before hitting that play button;

Streaming using apps

Having an app for illegal streaming is pretty convenient as you don’t have to hop through multiple websites looking for a stream. The ugly side of this is that these apps also have access to a lot of data on your phone (malware). Images, documents and at times even financial information (debit/credit card info) all stored on your device can be accessed by these apps.

If you download one of these illegal pirate apps or add-ons, the chances are good that you’ll also download malware… That could put at risk the computer you use for sensitive transactions like online banking or shopping. It could also expose your photos and other personal information. US Federal Trade Commission

Back in 2016, a study was conducted and it found that of the 5000 sites studied as many as 50% had malicious software transmitted to users’ devices through extensions. If a website offers to install an extension for you to access its content that’s usually a red flag. Unfortunately, these extensions will also affect the way you browse on other sites and not just the site you wanted to access. This happened to me a few years ago and removing the malware was a pain.

illegal streaming hardware

If you use altered hardware (e.g Kodi streaming boxes) they too come with their own set of risks;

Here’s what most users don’t know: by plugging the device into a home network, they are enabling hackers to bypass the security (such as a router’s firewall) designed to protect their system. If apps on the box or that are later downloaded have malware, the user has helped the hacker past network security. Like a trojan horse, the pirate apps are welcomed into the consumer’s home because they purport to offer the gift of free content, only to use their position inside the walls to launch an attack. Digital Citizens Alliance – Fishing in the Piracy Stream

If it’s free, you’re usually paying for it but without knowing what the payment actually is. A very risky road to be on…

