Internet Is Going Crazy With These Robert Mugabe Memes

The death of former President Robert Mugabe has invoked the creativity of people to create memes of him. Here are just a few but interesting memes we’ve just compiled:
Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral https://t.co/YrizYaiuGa pic.twitter.com/QQi1uylGty
— Local News24/7.com (@LocalNews24_7) September 7, 2019
This famous #Mugabe quote got me thinking if he would work for #Zimbabwe as an ancestor.
🤔🤔🤔#Ghana#Ghanaians#RIPMugabe#Memes #FridayFeeling #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/R6RLuKWQrp
— EveryDay Ghana (@EverydayGhana) September 6, 2019
Thanks Mugabe for the quotes and the memes. #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/RxmslttkwH
— Peet home (@Pcartn) September 6, 2019
https://twitter.com/JRamess/status/1169882610031419392?s=09
#myfavoriteRobertMugabememe 😔😒If you are ugly you are ugly stop talking about inner beauty cause we don’t walk around with Xrays!!! #RobertMugabe #RobertMugabe #Zimbabweans #Mugabememe pic.twitter.com/nTzL3FCEYF
— Joy Ubeku (@JoyUbeku) September 6, 2019
People are very angry that we are using President Mugabe in our memes.
So here's another one. pic.twitter.com/7b04OlpjPk
— Saxonwold Shebeen (@StateShebeen) December 30, 2016
I've seen some hilarious Mugabe memes, these might just take the cake LOL "@iAM_RodWill: @Kris_witdatlean pic.twitter.com/ptAIXZCbkD"
— KingMufasah (@KingMufasah) February 7, 2015
You knew the inevitable Internets meme would follow Mugabe's fall … pic.twitter.com/LFO3PbgIfa
— Prince Harry's second home (@africasacountry) February 5, 2015
According to some tweeps.. Mugabe was doing the MJ kick… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YM0aQYhUGK
— Infamous tweep🇺🇬 (@UgLeggo) September 6, 2019
Farewell Mugabe pic.twitter.com/5IKrqDlP0K
— Halliry A.y Kankia (@HalliruAy) September 6, 2019
