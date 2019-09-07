Internet Is Going Crazy With These Robert Mugabe Memes

The death of former President Robert Mugabe has invoked the creativity of people to create memes of him. Here are just a few but interesting memes we’ve just compiled:

advertisement

Thanks Mugabe for the quotes and the memes. #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/RxmslttkwH — Peet home (@Pcartn) September 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/JRamess/status/1169882610031419392?s=09

People are very angry that we are using President Mugabe in our memes. So here's another one. pic.twitter.com/7b04OlpjPk — Saxonwold Shebeen (@StateShebeen) December 30, 2016

I've seen some hilarious Mugabe memes, these might just take the cake LOL "@iAM_RodWill: @Kris_witdatlean pic.twitter.com/ptAIXZCbkD" — KingMufasah (@KingMufasah) February 7, 2015

You knew the inevitable Internets meme would follow Mugabe's fall … pic.twitter.com/LFO3PbgIfa — Prince Harry's second home (@africasacountry) February 5, 2015

According to some tweeps.. Mugabe was doing the MJ kick… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YM0aQYhUGK — Infamous tweep🇺🇬 (@UgLeggo) September 6, 2019

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares