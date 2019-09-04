advertisement

MTN Nigeria Closes Outlets After Anti-South African Xenophobic Attacks

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The ongoing attacks on foreigners that are happening in South Africa are now affecting the business world. According to a Reuters report, the division of MTN in Nigeria has closed down it’s outlets and service centers due to fear of xenophobic attacks by angry Nigerians. In a statement, MTN Nigeria said:

The safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern [that’s why we are closing our outlets].

This decision came after several outlets in Nigeria were already attacked by Nigerians in retaliation to what’s happening to their fellow countrymen in South Africa.

MTN Group Speaks

MTN Group has released a statement condemning the xenophobic attacks that are happening in the 2 countries.

MTN is working with the relevant authorities and other stakeholders to focus on stabilising the situation both in Nigeria and South Africa and to ensure the safety and well- being of all those impacted by the unfortunate violence

We are also looking at coordinating with key stakeholders to work on medium to long term interventions to this situation.

We hope that the situation will be resolved soon in both Nigeria and Africa. #NotoXenophobia

Image credit: AFP

