Netone's New Prices For WhatsApp & Other Social Media Bundles (30 September)

Netone’s New Prices For WhatsApp & Other Social Media Bundles (30 September)

NetOne
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The second largest Mobile Network Operator, Netone has just increased prices for its social media bundles. Take a look at the new prices:

WhatsApp bundles

Daily $1 = 15MB

Daily $3 = 45MB

Weekly $5 = 65MB

Weekly $10 = 150MB

Monthly $20 = 250MB

Monthly $50 = 1GB

Facebook bundles

Daily $1 = 15MB

Daily $3 = 45MB

Weekly $5 = 65MB

Weekly $10 = 150MB

Monthly $20 = 250MB

Monthly $50 = 1GB

Twitter bundles

Daily $1 = 15MB

Daily $3 = 45MB

Weekly $5 = 65MB

Weekly $10 = 150MB

Monthly $20 = 250MB

Monthly $50 = 1GB

Instagram bundles

Daily $1 = 15MB

Daily $3 = 45MB

Weekly $5 = 65MB

Weekly $10 = 150MB

Monthly $20 = 250MB

Monthly $50 = 1GB

The new prices come just 2 weeks after the same bundles’ prices were increased. As the Zimbabwe Dollar keeps on losing its value, we gonna have to get used to seeing Netone and other players increasing their prices a couple of times a month- or maybe every new week just like what happens in the fuel industry.

