Netone’s New Prices For WhatsApp & Other Social Media Bundles (30 September)

The second largest Mobile Network Operator, Netone has just increased prices for its social media bundles. Take a look at the new prices:
WhatsApp bundles
Daily $1 = 15MB
Daily $3 = 45MB
Weekly $5 = 65MB
Weekly $10 = 150MB
Monthly $20 = 250MB
Monthly $50 = 1GB
Facebook bundles
Daily $1 = 15MB
Daily $3 = 45MB
Weekly $5 = 65MB
Weekly $10 = 150MB
Monthly $20 = 250MB
Monthly $50 = 1GB
Twitter bundles
Daily $1 = 15MB
Daily $3 = 45MB
Weekly $5 = 65MB
Weekly $10 = 150MB
Monthly $20 = 250MB
Monthly $50 = 1GB
Instagram bundles
Daily $1 = 15MB
Daily $3 = 45MB
Weekly $5 = 65MB
Weekly $10 = 150MB
Monthly $20 = 250MB
Monthly $50 = 1GB
The new prices come just 2 weeks after the same bundles’ prices were increased. As the Zimbabwe Dollar keeps on losing its value, we gonna have to get used to seeing Netone and other players increasing their prices a couple of times a month- or maybe every new week just like what happens in the fuel industry.
