Strive Masiyiwa To Step Down As Chairman Of AGRA

Econet Founder, Strive Masiyiwa is stepping down as the chairman of AGRA (Alliance For A Green Revolution In Africa) on Wednesday. AGRA was founded in 2006 with the aim of eradicating hunger through creating an efficient African food system.

The Econet Founder had held the post for more than 10 years and during the period he oversaw many projects that bettered food production in Africa. About his resignation from this organisation, Strive Masiyiwa posted on his Facebook page:

#A leadership Reflection:

“KNOWING ONE’S LIMITATIONS, CAN SOMETIMES BE AS IMPORTANT, IF NOT MORE IMPORTANT, THAN KNOWING ONE’S STRENGTHS”

This was explained to me when I asked a great teacher of mine, why it was that the biblical King David gave his son, Solomon, a list of things to do before going into retirement.

“Why didn’t he do those things himself?” I asked. “surely David could have done them? No?”

“No.” My teacher replied, before adding:

“David, understood his own strengths, and his own limitations. A truly great leader understands what he cannot do, and allows others who can, the opportunity to do so.”

On Wednesday I will be stepping down as Chairman of AGRA, after more than 10 years at the helm.

The work we have done is remarkable. There is much to be done, which requires skills, I don’t have.

I leave an organization in rude financial health, that has met all targets set by its founder, HE Kofi Annan. It is growing both in scale and reach. It’s reputation has never been higher, and it is respected throughout Africa, and the world.

I believe that the African Green Revolution will be delivered by 2030, even as we projected: Africa will attain food security, and set a platform to be the food basket of the world. The tools are there, and the will is growing.

It has been an extraordinary honor to serve in this role.