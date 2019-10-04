List Of iPhones & iPads Running On iOS 8 That Will Not Support WhatsApp From February 2020

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
Earlier this week we talked about WhatsApp ending support on Apple devices running iOS 8 and older versions. So I’ve decided to list all Apple devices that run on iOS 8 or partially run on iOS 8 which you won’t be able to chat on WhatsApp with.
The list below includes Apple gadgets that work in Zimbabwe and many others that don’t. If you are not certain what model your Apple gadget is, you can check the Model Number which you can find on the back of your gadget.
Apple Device Model
- iPad 2 (Wi-Fi Only)- A1395
- iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/GSM) – A1396
- iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/CDMA) – A1397
- iPad 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1395
- iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1416
- iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular AT&T) – A1430
- iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular
- Verizon) – A1403
- iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1458
- iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1459
- iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/Verizon &
- Sprint) – A1460
- iPad Air (Wi-Fi Only) – A1 l474
- iPad Air (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1475
- iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1566
- iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1567
- iPad mini (Wi-Fi Only) – A1432
- iPad mini (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1454
- iPad mini (Wi-Fi/Verizon & Sprint) – A 1455
- iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1489
- iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1490
- iPad mini 2 (China) – A1491
- iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1599
- iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1600
- iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular, China) – A1601
- iPhone 4S/4s – A1387
- iPhone 4S/4s (GSM China/WAPI) – A1431
- iPhone 5 (GSM) – A1428
- iPhone 5 (CDMA) – A1429
- iPhone 5 (GSM/Intl) – A1429
- iPhone 5 (CDMA China) – A1442
- iPhone 5 (GSM/AWS) – A1428
- iPhone 5c (GSM) – A1532
- iPhone 5c (CDMA/Verizon) – A1532
- iPhone 5c (CDMA/China Telecom) – A1532
- iPhone 5c (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1456
- iPhone 5c (UK/Europe) – A1507
- iPhone 5c (China Unicom) – A1526
- iPhone 5c (Asia Pacific) – A1529
- iPhone 5c (China Mobile) – A 1516
- iPhone 5s (GSM) – A1533
- iPhone 5s (CDMA/Verizon) -A 1533
- iPhone 5s (CDMA/China Telecom) -A 1533
- iPhone 5s (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1453
- iPhone 5s (UK/Europe) – A1457
- iPhone 5s (China Unicom) – A1528
- iPhone 5s (Asia Pacific) – A1530
- iPhone 5s (China Mobile) – A1518
- iPhone 6 (GSM/North America) – A1549
- iPhone 6 (CDMA/Verizon) – A1549
- iPhone 6 (Global/Sprint) – A1586
- iPhone 6 (China Mobile) – A1589
- iPhone 6 Plus (GSM/North
- America) – A1522
- iPhone 6 Plus (CDMA/Verizon) – A1522
- iPhone 6 Plus (Global/Sprint) – A1524
- iPhone 6 Plus (China Mobile) – A1593
- iPod touch (5th Gen) – A1421
- iPod touch (5th Gen, No iSight,
- 2013) – A1509
- iPod touch (5th Gen, 16 GB, 2014) A1421
- iPod touch (6th Gen, 2015) – A1574
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.