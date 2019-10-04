advertisement

List Of iPhones & iPads Running On iOS 8 That Will Not Support WhatsApp From February 2020

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Earlier this week we talked about WhatsApp ending support on Apple devices running iOS 8 and older versions. So I’ve decided to list all Apple devices that run on iOS 8 or partially run on iOS 8 which you won’t be able to chat on WhatsApp with.

The list below includes Apple gadgets that work in Zimbabwe and many others that don’t. If you are not certain what model your Apple gadget is, you can check the Model Number which you can find on the back of your gadget.

Apple Device Model

  1. iPad 2 (Wi-Fi Only)- A1395
  2. iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/GSM) – A1396
  3. iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/CDMA) – A1397
  5. iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1416
  6. iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular AT&T) – A1430
  7. iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular
  8. Verizon) – A1403
  9. iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1458
  10. iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1459
  11. iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/Verizon &
  12. Sprint) – A1460
  13. iPad Air (Wi-Fi Only) – A1 l474
  14. iPad Air (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1475
  15. iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1566
  16. iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1567
  17. iPad mini (Wi-Fi Only) – A1432
  18. iPad mini (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1454
  19. iPad mini (Wi-Fi/Verizon & Sprint) – A 1455
  20. iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1489
  21. iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1490
  22. iPad mini 2 (China) – A1491
  23. iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1599
  24. iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1600
  25. iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular, China) – A1601
  26. iPhone 4S/4s – A1387
  27. iPhone 4S/4s (GSM China/WAPI) – A1431
  28. iPhone 5 (GSM) – A1428
  29. iPhone 5 (CDMA) – A1429
  30. iPhone 5 (GSM/Intl) – A1429
  31. iPhone 5 (CDMA China) – A1442
  32. iPhone 5 (GSM/AWS) – A1428
  33. iPhone 5c (GSM) – A1532
  34. iPhone 5c (CDMA/Verizon) – A1532
  35. iPhone 5c (CDMA/China Telecom) – A1532
  36. iPhone 5c (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1456
  37. iPhone 5c (UK/Europe) – A1507
  38. iPhone 5c (China Unicom) – A1526
  39. iPhone 5c (Asia Pacific) – A1529
  40. iPhone 5c (China Mobile) – A 1516
  41. iPhone 5s (GSM) – A1533
  42. iPhone 5s (CDMA/Verizon) -A 1533
  43. iPhone 5s (CDMA/China Telecom) -A 1533
  44. iPhone 5s (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1453
  45. iPhone 5s (UK/Europe) – A1457
  46. iPhone 5s (China Unicom) – A1528
  47. iPhone 5s (Asia Pacific) – A1530
  48. iPhone 5s (China Mobile) – A1518
  49. iPhone 6 (GSM/North America) – A1549
  50. iPhone 6 (CDMA/Verizon) – A1549
  51. iPhone 6 (Global/Sprint) – A1586
  52. iPhone 6 (China Mobile) – A1589
  53. iPhone 6 Plus (GSM/North
  54. America) – A1522
  55. iPhone 6 Plus (CDMA/Verizon) – A1522
  56. iPhone 6 Plus (Global/Sprint) – A1524
  57. iPhone 6 Plus (China Mobile) – A1593
  58. iPod touch (5th Gen) – A1421
  59. iPod touch (5th Gen, No iSight,
  60. 2013) – A1509
  61. iPod touch (5th Gen, 16 GB, 2014) A1421
  62. iPod touch (6th Gen, 2015) – A1574

