Belgium’s Regulator Releases List Of Over 100 Shaddy Cryptocurrency Platforms

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Belgium has issued a another warning to the public about ‘scammy’ cryptocurrency exchanges. In a new warning to consumers, the FSMA has updated its list of scam digital currency exchanges and related companies.

FSMA mentions that fraudsters are using cryptocurrencies to “swindle consumers.” So the list provided FSMA includes companies that offer financial services in or from Belgium that do not comply with existing legislation and companies exhibiting serious evidence of investment fraud.

The list will come in handy when you bump into people, a website or social media post that claim to tripple or double your money by investing in cryptocurrencies. Here’s the list of shaddy cryptocurrency platforms:

  1. http://www.1st-cryptobank.com
  2. http://www.bitc-international.com
  3. http://www.boursebitcoin.com
  4. http://www.ccg-investment.com
  5. http://www.crownmanagers.com
  6. http://www.crypto.bnd-group.com
  7. http://www.crypto-access.com
  8. http://www.cryptofrancecapital.com
  9. http://www.cryptorama-bank.com
  10. http://www.cryptos-marketplace.com
  11. http://www.cryptowallet24.com
  12. http://www.e-cryptoney.com
  13. http://www.ecrypto-international.com
  14. http://www.emarketstrade.com
  15. http://www.executivecrypto.com
  16. http://www.fair-oakscrypto.com
  17. http://www.fast-coin.eu
  18. http://www.globalmarkets-group.com
  19. http://www.ldc-crypto.com
  20. http://www.lgsinvestpartners.com
  21. http://www.london-exchange.com
  22. http://www.minedecrypto.com
  23. http://www.mondial-investissement.com
  24. http://www.placementcrypto.com
  25. http://www.primecryptobank.com
  26. http://www.truetrade-capital.com
  27. http://www.vechain-wallet.com
  28. http://www.wallet-coins.com
  29. http://www.aespenbv.com
  30. http://www.coinpaiement.com
  31. http://www.crypto-logic.com
  32. http://www.cryptomonneo.com
  33. http://www.krakenaccess.com
  34. http://www.localbitcoinltd.com
  35. http://www.lyf-chain.com
  36. http://www.major-crypto.com
  37. http://www.01crypto.net
  38. http://www.btc-cap.com
  39. http://www.capital-coins.com
  40. http://www.coinquick.net
  41. http://www.cryptavenir.com
  42. http://www.crypto-banque.com
  43. http://www.crypto-infos.com
  44. http://www.cryptos.solutions
  45. http://www.cryptos-currency.com
  46. http://www.ether-invest.com
  47. http://www.eurocryptopro.com
  48. http://www.finance-mag.info
  49. http://www.gme-crypto.com
  50. http://www.gmtcrypto.com
  51. http://www.gmt-crypto.com
  52. http://www.good-crypto.com
  53. http://www.mycrypto24.com
  54. http://www.nettocrypto.com
  55. http://www.patrimoinecrypto.com
  56. http://www.ydconsultant.com
  57. http://www.01crypto.com
  58. http://www.bourse-ether.com
  59. http://www.bourso-crypto.com
  60. http://www.crypteo.io
  61. http://www.crypto-institute.com
  62. http://www.cryptos-investing.com
  63. http://www.cryptoboursier.com
  64. http://www.cryptocoffre.com
  65. http://www.eminage.com
  66. http://www.epargne-crypto.com
  67. http://www.epargnecrypto.com
  68. http://www.generalcrypto.net
  69. http://www.lbitcoinltd.com
  70. http://www.originalcrypto.com
  71. http://www.origincrypto.com
  72. http://www.placementbitcoin.com
  73. http://www.stock-crypto.com
  74. http://www.strato-markets.com
  75. http://www.sslcrypto.co
  76. http://www.union-crypto.com
  77. http://www.univers-crypto.com
  78. http://www.world-cryptos.com
  79. https://www.bitcoinmarketscap.com
  80. https://www.bitcointraderspro.com
  81. https://www.coinsmex.com
  82. https://www.crypto-sfs.com
  83. https://www.etc-markets.co
  84. https://www.fisherih.com
  85. https://www.ltc-markets.com
  86. https://www.stsroyal.com
  87. https://www.tdscapitalgroup.com
  88. https://www.bearsmarkets.com/
  89. https://btckingdom.com/
  90. https://www.directco-invest.com/
  91. https://www.maisonducoins.net/
  92. http://www.novoplacement.com/
  93. https://ripae-homine.com/
  94. https://www.tribelylimited.com/
  95. http://www.ajassetmanagement.com
  96. http://www.cabinet-finsbury.com
  97. http://www.capital-coventry.com
  98. http://www.capital-secure.com
  99. http://www.capitalmarketing-internationalltd.com
  100. http://www.cashlesspaygroup.com
  101. http://www.cobber-finance.com
  102. http://www.conseil-premium.com
  103. http://www.cryptomonaies.com
  104. http://www.direct-ep.com
  105. http://www.epargnecapital.com
  106. http://www.gbe-capital.com
  107. http://www.moneo-invest.com
  108. http://www.phoenix-gm.com
  109. http://www.afaeu.com
  110. http://www.bk-coin.com
  111. http://www.capital-traders.com
  112. http://www.cryptoallday.com
  113. http://www.cryptonetto.com
  114. http://www.cryptosafe.tech
  115. http://www.dca-finance.com
  116. http://www.elos-patrimoine.com
  117. http://www.finances-markets.com
  118. http://www.iminage.com
  119. http://www.investissement-crypto.com
  120. http://www.kryptonexlabs.com
  121. http://www.kryptowize.com
  122. http://www.lacentraledescryptomonnaies.com
  123. http://www.london-exchange.net
  124. http://www.parel-invest.com
  125. http://www.positiva-ad.com
  126. http://www.save-coins.com
  127. http://www.tradabank.com
  128. http://www.trade-my-bitcoin.net
  129. http://www.vip-brokers.com

It’s important to note that these are not all the platforms that are scamming people. Rather, these are the only platforms that have been caught scamming people according to FSMA.

