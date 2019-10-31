Belgium’s Regulator Releases List Of Over 100 Shaddy Cryptocurrency Platforms

The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Belgium has issued a another warning to the public about ‘scammy’ cryptocurrency exchanges. In a new warning to consumers, the FSMA has updated its list of scam digital currency exchanges and related companies.
FSMA mentions that fraudsters are using cryptocurrencies to “swindle consumers.” So the list provided FSMA includes companies that offer financial services in or from Belgium that do not comply with existing legislation and companies exhibiting serious evidence of investment fraud.
The list will come in handy when you bump into people, a website or social media post that claim to tripple or double your money by investing in cryptocurrencies. Here’s the list of shaddy cryptocurrency platforms:
- http://www.1st-cryptobank.com
- http://www.bitc-international.com
- http://www.boursebitcoin.com
- http://www.ccg-investment.com
- http://www.crownmanagers.com
- http://www.crypto.bnd-group.com
- http://www.crypto-access.com
- http://www.cryptofrancecapital.com
- http://www.cryptorama-bank.com
- http://www.cryptos-marketplace.com
- http://www.cryptowallet24.com
- http://www.e-cryptoney.com
- http://www.ecrypto-international.com
- http://www.emarketstrade.com
- http://www.executivecrypto.com
- http://www.fair-oakscrypto.com
- http://www.fast-coin.eu
- http://www.globalmarkets-group.com
- http://www.ldc-crypto.com
- http://www.lgsinvestpartners.com
- http://www.london-exchange.com
- http://www.minedecrypto.com
- http://www.mondial-investissement.com
- http://www.placementcrypto.com
- http://www.primecryptobank.com
- http://www.truetrade-capital.com
- http://www.vechain-wallet.com
- http://www.wallet-coins.com
- http://www.aespenbv.com
- http://www.coinpaiement.com
- http://www.crypto-logic.com
- http://www.cryptomonneo.com
- http://www.krakenaccess.com
- http://www.localbitcoinltd.com
- http://www.lyf-chain.com
- http://www.major-crypto.com
- http://www.01crypto.net
- http://www.btc-cap.com
- http://www.capital-coins.com
- http://www.coinquick.net
- http://www.cryptavenir.com
- http://www.crypto-banque.com
- http://www.crypto-infos.com
- http://www.cryptos.solutions
- http://www.cryptos-currency.com
- http://www.ether-invest.com
- http://www.eurocryptopro.com
- http://www.finance-mag.info
- http://www.gme-crypto.com
- http://www.gmtcrypto.com
- http://www.gmt-crypto.com
- http://www.good-crypto.com
- http://www.mycrypto24.com
- http://www.nettocrypto.com
- http://www.patrimoinecrypto.com
- http://www.ydconsultant.com
- http://www.01crypto.com
- http://www.bourse-ether.com
- http://www.bourso-crypto.com
- http://www.crypteo.io
- http://www.crypto-institute.com
- http://www.cryptos-investing.com
- http://www.cryptoboursier.com
- http://www.cryptocoffre.com
- http://www.eminage.com
- http://www.epargne-crypto.com
- http://www.epargnecrypto.com
- http://www.generalcrypto.net
- http://www.lbitcoinltd.com
- http://www.originalcrypto.com
- http://www.origincrypto.com
- http://www.placementbitcoin.com
- http://www.stock-crypto.com
- http://www.strato-markets.com
- http://www.sslcrypto.co
- http://www.union-crypto.com
- http://www.univers-crypto.com
- http://www.world-cryptos.com
- https://www.bitcoinmarketscap.com
- https://www.bitcointraderspro.com
- https://www.coinsmex.com
- https://www.crypto-sfs.com
- https://www.etc-markets.co
- https://www.fisherih.com
- https://www.ltc-markets.com
- https://www.stsroyal.com
- https://www.tdscapitalgroup.com
- https://www.bearsmarkets.com/
- https://btckingdom.com/
- https://www.directco-invest.com/
- https://www.maisonducoins.net/
- http://www.novoplacement.com/
- https://ripae-homine.com/
- https://www.tribelylimited.com/
- http://www.ajassetmanagement.com
- http://www.cabinet-finsbury.com
- http://www.capital-coventry.com
- http://www.capital-secure.com
- http://www.capitalmarketing-internationalltd.com
- http://www.cashlesspaygroup.com
- http://www.cobber-finance.com
- http://www.conseil-premium.com
- http://www.cryptomonaies.com
- http://www.direct-ep.com
- http://www.epargnecapital.com
- http://www.gbe-capital.com
- http://www.moneo-invest.com
- http://www.phoenix-gm.com
- http://www.afaeu.com
- http://www.bk-coin.com
- http://www.capital-traders.com
- http://www.cryptoallday.com
- http://www.cryptonetto.com
- http://www.cryptosafe.tech
- http://www.dca-finance.com
- http://www.elos-patrimoine.com
- http://www.finances-markets.com
- http://www.iminage.com
- http://www.investissement-crypto.com
- http://www.kryptonexlabs.com
- http://www.kryptowize.com
- http://www.lacentraledescryptomonnaies.com
- http://www.london-exchange.net
- http://www.parel-invest.com
- http://www.positiva-ad.com
- http://www.save-coins.com
- http://www.tradabank.com
- http://www.trade-my-bitcoin.net
- http://www.vip-brokers.com
It’s important to note that these are not all the platforms that are scamming people. Rather, these are the only platforms that have been caught scamming people according to FSMA.
One thought on “Belgium’s Regulator Releases List Of Over 100 Shaddy Cryptocurrency Platforms”
what does “SHADDY” mean ? Is it a form of shady maybe?