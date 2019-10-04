Former ZOL CEO Moves To Liquid Telecom SA

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Former ZOL CEO and CCO Denny Marandure has left the company to join Liquid Telecom South Africa. Mr Marandure will be LTSA’s new Client Executive responsible for Business Development for Cloud & Digital Services.

advertisement

In an internal email to Liquid Telecom staff, LTSA Chief Sales Officer acknowledged the importance of the role Denny is tasked with along with highlighting some of the former chief’s milestones:

Welcome Denny to LTSA! advertisement Denny Marandure has joined Liquid Telecom South Africa as a Client Executive responsible for Business Development for Cloud & Digital Services. This is a key role in driving our transformational strategy and we wish Denny great success!

Recently he was the Chief Commercial Officer of Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe. Prior to this role, he was the CEO of ZOL Zimbabwe, the retail arm of Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe. Denny is an adaptive and highly experienced global player with extensive years of experience in providing value to large international global and dynamic Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Lucent Technologies, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Verizon Communications LLC. Denny has proven success in building strong client relationships. He is highly energized team player driven by new challenges & a desire to be successful in all endeavours. Shau Reuben – Liquid Telecom Chief Sales Officer

Prior to his 5-year stint at ZOL, Denny was the Chief Operating Officer at Nettcash, between for a year. Between 2000 and 2012 he was at Verizon and ended that stint in the Senior Strategy & Business Development Consultant position.

We wish Mr Marandure success in this new chapter at Liquid Telecom South Africa.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares