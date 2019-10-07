We Will Not Raid Your Nostro Accounts- RBZ

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Following an FBC Bank memo which revealed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe no longer allows people to withdraw salaries in forex, the central bank has released a statement on Twitter saying:

This assertion should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. There hasn't been any change in the operation of Nostro Accounts. — Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) October 7, 2019

