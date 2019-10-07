advertisement

Home » Broadband » We Will Not Raid Your Nostro Accounts- RBZ

We Will Not Raid Your Nostro Accounts- RBZ

advertisement
Currency
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Following an FBC Bank memo which revealed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe no longer allows people to withdraw salaries in forex, the central bank has released a statement on Twitter saying:

advertisement

Also read: [Updated]:Answers To Your Burning Questions About Individual Foreing Currency Accounts (FCA)

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

2 thoughts on “We Will Not Raid Your Nostro Accounts- RBZ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.