advertisement

Home » Broadband » ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks Packages

ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks Packages

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Last Friday, ZOL announced new pricing for Wibroniks packages, they’ve followed that up with a new price list for fibre subscribers.

advertisement
PackageData AllocationPricing
Fibroniks Lite40GB$268
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB$360
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB$822
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB$914
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUncapped$1,513
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUncapped$2,021
Fibroniks Turbo PackUncapped$3,443

We’ve had a problem with ZOL’s communication before and it seems that doesn’t change much. In their official communication to customers, ZOL chose not to write down the actual data allocations for each of the capped packages instead of opting to fill the data column for these with “Pay as you go”. Pay as you go isn’t data but the duration of the packages – sometimes you just can’t shake your head enough as you see these official communications. Instead of filling the columns with Pay as you go, we put in the data that comes with these packages at the present moment. We’re not sure if that will remain the case come November 1 but you have ZOL to thank for the slight confusion.

Anyway, Office packages for Fibroniks users will similarly be getting price adjustments:

advertisement
PackageData AllocationPricing
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited$1,800
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited$2,264
Wibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited$4,249
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited$2,520
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited$3,960
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited$7,129
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited$10,441

Finally, Wibroniks top-ups also got adjusted:

The new pricing for Wibroniks top ups come November 1, 2019

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

One thought on “ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks Packages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.