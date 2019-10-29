Last Friday, ZOL announced new pricing for Wibroniks packages, they’ve followed that up with a new price list for fibre subscribers.
|Package
|Data Allocation
|Pricing
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB
|$268
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB
|$360
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB
|$822
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB
|$914
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Uncapped
|$1,513
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Uncapped
|$2,021
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Uncapped
|$3,443
We’ve had a problem with ZOL’s communication before and it seems that doesn’t change much. In their official communication to customers, ZOL chose not to write down the actual data allocations for each of the capped packages instead of opting to fill the data column for these with “Pay as you go”. Pay as you go isn’t data but the duration of the packages – sometimes you just can’t shake your head enough as you see these official communications. Instead of filling the columns with Pay as you go, we put in the data that comes with these packages at the present moment. We’re not sure if that will remain the case come November 1 but you have ZOL to thank for the slight confusion.
Anyway, Office packages for Fibroniks users will similarly be getting price adjustments:
|Package
|Data Allocation
|Pricing
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|$1,800
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|$2,264
|Wibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|$4,249
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|$2,520
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|$3,960
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|$7,129
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|$10,441
Finally, Wibroniks top-ups also got adjusted:
One thought on “ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks Packages”
well atleast their wibronicks network is reliable