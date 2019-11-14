Comexposed’s 5th Converge Digital Arts Convention Being At The End Of This Month

Comexposed is holding its 5th annual Convention called Converge on the 30th of November. Converge2019 brings together experts in digital arts, technology and innovation as well as tech and pop culture enthusiasts.

Converge 2019 will provide attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in what is happening in the world of art, culture, technology and innovation both locally and internationally.

It will be held at the Bronte Hotel in Harare on the 30th of November from 10.00 am and 17.00pm and you can participate in gaming, view comic art, virtual and augmented reality installations, talks and presentations on visual effects and digital media.

Comexposed Converge started out as a Convention purposed to revolutionize the way Africans and Zimbabweans in particular view themselves through Comic books and comic art. Now, Converge has evolved to transform not only that but the way Zimbabweans and African view themselves, but how they live their everyday lives, by showing them how to harness the power of digital arts and technology. Eugene Mapondera

Through Converge, we have created a space where the experts, enthusiasts and novices alike can be completely immersed in the world of innovation for a day. Our hope is that the knowledge and experiences they gain, will empower them to go out into their spaces and transform those spaces, not only for their benefit, but for the benefit of our country and continent Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni

Attendees will participate in talks and demonstrations conducted by influential artists such as Zyon Black, Pious Nyenyewa, Nqobizitha Mlilo, Munya Bloggo and many more. There will also be opportunities to interact with influential thought leaders such as Limbikani Makani (the founder of this publication) as well as Eugene Ramirez Mapondera and Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni (Comexposed co-founders).

