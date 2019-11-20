EcoCash Subscribers Receive Message Notifying Them That The Platform Is Up Again

It’s been a rough week for EcoCash and anyone who depends on it (which is most of us if I’m being frank) but if messages being received by EcoCash subscribers are taken at face value – the storm is over.

EcoCash Update Thank you for your support. All services are up. Kindly bear with us as we clear any service issues you may experience. Sincere apologies for the inconvenience. Econet message

Whilst receiving the message was a relief, on my end it doesn’t seem like service has been fully restored. Whilst I can access the airtime menu via USSD again, I still can’t complete the transaction at the time of writing.

Have you had any luck transacting using EcoCash today?

