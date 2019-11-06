How To Sign Up For ZESA’S Online Portal

ZESA has a pretty comprehensive Self-Service portal but the only problem is the fact that ZESA hasn’t educated consumers on how to use the thing!

After signing up for the portal I realised it’s really useful and contains information and functions such as:

Token purchase trend from 2014

A service statement with all electricity purchases dating back to 2016

List of all purchased tokens

Unit calculator

Purchase electricity tokens

Information such as the token purchase trend will allow you to take note of the month you spent more on electricity i.e used more power.

Anyway, I recently noticed that many people simply don’t know that this portal exists and to sign up you simply need to follow a few simple steps:

Go to https://selfservice.zetdc.co.zw Click on Register to create an account Select account type (Postpaid/Prepaid) Enter your metre number Enter the token number from your most recent token purchase Enter the amount from your most recent token purchase Enter your personal details and security details for the account you’re creating

That’s all, after creating the account you’ll be able to access the aforementioned functions and information available to self-service users

