Netone Releases New Tariffs For Data Bundles (November)

Netone has this morning released new tariffs for its data bundles. The new tariffs have increased the minimum amount of money one has to spend to get on the internet with data bundles from $1 to $2 (for 11MB). Here are the new prices:

advertisement

Daily data bundle

11MB – $2

20MB – $3

advertisement

40MB – $5

100MB – $10

250MB – $20

600MB – $30

1200MB – $50

Weekly data bundle

25MB – $4

55MB – $5

150MB – $20

350MB – $40

700MB – $75

Monthly data bundle

275MB – $40

700MB – $100

1.2GB – $150

2.2GB – $250

4GB – $400

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares