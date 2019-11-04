RBZ Reveals When New Bond Coins Will Be Issued & How They Will Look

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has just revealed that the new $2 Bond coins will be issued on the 11th of November, next week Monday. Although the central bank hasn’t yet released the specimen of the $2 Bond coin, it has listed the features of the new coin. Here’s the statement that RBZ has released:

