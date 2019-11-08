WhatsApp Business Launches A Catalogue Feature For Small Businesses

WhatsApp has launched a catalogue feature for small businesses, allowing business owners to create a mobile storefront that shows off the products or services they have available. Catalogues are accessible via a business’s profile page and users can scroll through the different products to see a description and price. This will cut out the need for back and forth messages of products or services on offer between customers and businesses.

Owners and managers can create a catalogue for their business by adding individual products or services one at a time, and add pictures, a description, pricing information and more to each one. Once a catalogue has been created, potential customers can view it and learn more about the business’s offerings without having to message the business directly or leave the WhatsApp platform to visit the business’s website.

When a customer does reach out to a business through a WhatsApp conversation, businesses can answer questions or recommend products by pulling listings from their catalogue into the chat, rather than sending pictures and typing descriptions from scratch each time. For each product, businesses can attach a price, a description, and a product code.

Setting up the catalogue

Setting up a new catalogue is pretty easy; head into the WhatsApp Business app and go to settings, then go to Business Settings and select “Catalogue”, from here you can add products. Once you’re happy with the details just hit save. You can check out this video as well to see how you can use the catalogue:

Not for everyone at the moment

Currently, the catalogue feature is available in the WhatsApp Business app on iOS and Android devices for users in the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, and Mexico, though it will be available worldwide soon.

