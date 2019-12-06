Podcast On OneMoney To Overtake EcoCash In 2 Years

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on whether the statement by NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje that OneMoney will overtake EcoCash in 2 years is even possible. Some of the questions on our minds were:

Has OneMoney been growing?

What are the use cases for OneMoney?

How is NetOne convincing people to switch?

What would they need to do to make that statement a reality?

You can listen on the following podcast platforms: Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts and Apple Podcasts or on YouTube (video below).

