On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on whether the statement by NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje that OneMoney will overtake EcoCash in 2 years is even possible. Some of the questions on our minds were:
- Has OneMoney been growing?
- What are the use cases for OneMoney?
- How is NetOne convincing people to switch?
- What would they need to do to make that statement a reality?
You can listen on the following podcast platforms: Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts and Apple Podcasts or on YouTube (video below).
6 thoughts on “Podcast On OneMoney To Overtake EcoCash In 2 Years”
It will take alot for one money to be there! They have to go through all what these buddies went through. I think there is more to mobile money services than just talk. I was looking at how ecocash started and today it had more than 90%market penetration and i was thrilled at the extent of work that was put into it…..OneMoney has alot to do than just mere rhetorics
Thanks for the Podcast guys! I think one Money vachiri vana chaivo. Suprisingly, i can’t pay using one money in any serious retail store esp Now when ecocash is still upgrading. What will happen if the Upgrade is over and ecocash is back to it’s knees. I see oneMoney struggling with this..do they have the system that sustains the 13 million customers on their base..so they have confidence with the #ZIM banking sector YET? Still in doubt of them….but Ecocash has the market so far and makwikwi #Dude
Lazarus Muchenje must not spend time talking alot…they spend more time talking than doing…Ecocash aggressively market their products –check in the streets…
handei tione guys but to my suprise Ecocash is now up and running..pakaipa. 2 years hahadaaa these are serious jokes to be honest……chinhu chine varidzi ichiiii
Apo their Agent lines take ages to get it refuting their claims that it takes a week. The problem is that they talk too much but less action
I tried to register as they said just a merchant line last week but eish mazino guys! Ummmmm…i feel they are only covering their backs kuti vanzi they are doing something only