Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 15 January 2020

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:
USD to ZWL$: 17.0662
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8413
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|27.14
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|23.4
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|23
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|23.1
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|17.03
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|17
