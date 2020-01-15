Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 15 January 2020

advertisement

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

USD to ZWL$: 17.0662
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8413

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR27.14
USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com23.4
USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com23
USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info23.1
USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw17.03
USD / BOND zimrates.com17

