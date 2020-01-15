Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 15 January 2020

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

USD to ZWL$: 17.0662

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8413

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR 27.14 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 23.4 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 23 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 23.1 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17.03 USD / BOND zimrates.com 17

