Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 7 January 2020

Posted by Staff Writer

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

  • USD to ZWL$: 16.8890
  • ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8401

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market Rates:

