Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 7 January 2020

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:
- USD to ZWL$: 16.8890
- ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8401
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market Rates:
- USD to ZWL$ zimrates.com 23.00
- USD to ZWL$ zwl365.com 22.70
- USD to ZWL$ bluemari.info 22.90
- USD to BOND: zimrates.com 16.7
More: MarketWatch
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/L7VqXgLLtN384v93xomb4W
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.