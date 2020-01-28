Zim Developed Business App Now Close To 100K Downloads, Majority In The USA And SA

Business Builder is a “small business management suite” developed by local team Likhwa Launchpad Technologies.

advertisement

The app which is designed to help entrepreneurs handle the basic administration of their business currently sits just above 90 000 installs and is edging towards the 100 000 download mark.

The application was launched in August of 2018 and has managed to rack up downloads in 59 countries and managed a user retention rate of 59.6% since its launch – a figure which Likhwa Launchpad claims is close to 5% higher than industry peers.

advertisement

The app is currently gaining an average of over 200 users per

day and the number has peaked at over 700 on some days. Likhwa Moyo – Business Builder Developer

More remarkably the application has achieved its growth organically. It has 23 909 installs in the US, 11 9111 in South Africa and 6 550 in Nigeria. Locally the application has been installed 1002 times at the time of writing.

This really hammers down on the power of the internet; where a developer in Zimbabwe can create an application and that application is most popular in 5 countries other than that which the developer natively belongs to. There really are no borders when it comes to the internet…

The Business Builder- Small Business Management Suite was developed by Likhwa Milton Moyo, who has continued to refine the app over time. A new update is set for release once it reaches the 100000 user mark and this will include a host of new features. These include in house Ads to help small businesses tap into the Business Builder App’s global audience of business-minded individuals.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares