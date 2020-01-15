Schools Block Students From Accessing Results Online Over Unpaid Fees

The issue of unpaid fees is a complex one. Schools believe if they let a child with unpaid fees access the results after national examinations then they’ve rendered service for free since the chances of that child paying are next to none.

advertisement

The online results portal potentially gave students an option to avoid the fate of withheld results but it now appears the schools have found a way to stop children owing fees from accessing the results.

Headmaster’s or system centre admins as ZIMSEC prefers to call them can activate and equally deactivate users – which prevents candidates from accessing their results.

advertisement

The system centre admins can also reset a users’ password rendering their account useless and ensuring they cant create a new one since they’ll get an error informing them that the account they are trying to make already exists.

Screenshot of the System centre’s side

Zimpricescheck also reported another way in which schools can prevent students/former candidates from accessing their results:

They just create an account in the name of the student. When the student tries to create an account they will be told the account already exists.

Whilst this method is easily fixable by a student resetting their password, the system level deactivation might be harder to go around.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares