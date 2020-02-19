advertisement

Home » Broadband » TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike

TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

TelOne has announced that their LTE-reliant Blaze service will is getting a price bump with

advertisement

The revised TelOne Blaze tariffs increase are shown in the table below:

PackageData ValueOld RTGS$ Price PriceNew RTGS$ Price
Blaze lite8GB$54$108
Blaze extra15GB$82$145
Blaze Boost20GB$102$179
Blaze Ultra40GB$165$289
Blaze TrailBlazer100GB$248$435
Blaze UnlimitedUnlimited$855$2335

Also read, Everything To Know About TelOne’s Blaze LTE

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/B9KfBzlFqIj9rGTAuOmNCz

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.