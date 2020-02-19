TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike

TelOne has announced that their LTE-reliant Blaze service will is getting a price bump with

The revised TelOne Blaze tariffs increase are shown in the table below:

Package Data Value Old RTGS$ Price Price New RTGS$ Price Blaze lite 8GB $54 $108 Blaze extra 15GB $82 $145 Blaze Boost 20GB $102 $179 Blaze Ultra 40GB $165 $289 Blaze TrailBlazer 100GB $248 $435 Blaze Unlimited Unlimited $855 $2335

