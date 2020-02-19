TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike

TelOne has announced that their LTE-reliant Blaze service will is getting a price bump with
The revised TelOne Blaze tariffs increase are shown in the table below:
|Package
|Data Value
|Old RTGS$ Price Price
|New RTGS$ Price
|Blaze lite
|8GB
|$54
|$108
|Blaze extra
|15GB
|$82
|$145
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|$102
|$179
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|$165
|$289
|Blaze TrailBlazer
|100GB
|$248
|$435
|Blaze Unlimited
|Unlimited
|$855
|$2335
