ZOL Shares Guidelines On How They’ll Be Attending To Faults During The Lockdown

With the 21-day nationwide lockdown now in full effect, ZOL has updated customers on how they’ll be addressing faults during this period.
The Internet Service Provider said their staff-force will address faults as follows;
- For faults occurring outside a customer’s home, (“outside your premises or in the garden”) they’ll deploy staff to address the issue;
- For faults occurring within the home, agents are under instruction no to enter any clients house
Regrettably, we will not be able to resolve faults that occur inside your houses and ask you to bear with us. This is a measure we have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our customers, employees and agents.
ZOL email to customers
For customers who will have faults addressed in their backyards or outside of their premises, ZOL also recommends that they maintain a social distance of at least 2m and avoid interaction with their agents where possible.
It’s important that customers understand these precautions and take the utmost care to minimise the risk of further spreading the Coronavirus.
