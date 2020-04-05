Download Google’s Movement Trends In Zimbabwe During COVID-19

At the time of writing, there have been 1.2 million COVID-19 cases with 64 972 people having died as a result.

It’s not clear when the virus will be contained or when a cure will be found but the with each passing day there’s an opportunity to gather data and Google has shared just that.

The tech giant released COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports for 131 countries and regions. The report charts movement trends over time by geography, across different places like parks, transit stations, workplaces, residences and retail and recreation, to show how busy these locations were and what changed in response to lockdowns.

As you would expect there are spikes in location data for people at their homes and at grocery stores since these are the only places were people who are self-isolating were willing to go frequently.

Towards the end of March, there’s a massive dip in people going to work, recreational spots and transit station.

The data in the Mobility Reports is dated from early February to 29 March.

Google prepared this report to help you and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19

You can download Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for Zimbabwe below;

